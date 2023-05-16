Current market data shows that there is no need for automatic substitution

Berlin – Bottlenecks in antibiotics, anticancer drugs, antihypertensive drugs: While the situation with generics is becoming increasingly tense, patients can be reliably cared for with biosimilars. Still. Because while politicians are currently trying to alleviate the cost pressure on generics at least minimally with the ALBVVG, they are allowing the same development for biopharmaceuticals as for generics. Because this summer, biopharmaceuticals – at least in parenterals – should also become interchangeable.

The current market data show that this is not only a fatal mistake, but also unnecessary. Then

Biosimilars are quickly entering the supply. With the active ingredients for which there are biosimilars, these have a supply share of more than 70 percent.

Biosimilars are already delivering massive savings. Their height increases steeply from year to year. A total of almost 6 billion euros have already been saved thanks to biosimilars.

The health insurance companies are already receiving high discounts, because most of them are under a discount agreement. And for biosimilars used in parenteral preparations, the amount of the discount to be paid is already up to 80 percent.

Walter Rohrer, Chairman of the Pro Biosmilars working group, says: “The automatic substitution was decided in 2019 – that was before the pandemic, before the Russian war against Ukraine and before the massive shortages of pediatric medicines, cancer medicines and antihypertensives. Politicians should now show that they are capable of learning and delete the passage as quickly as possible, the consequences of which we are currently seeing very clearly in the case of generics. Otherwise, the history of generics is repeating itself, of all things, with the biopharmaceuticals that are so essential for Germany and the care of seriously ill patients.”

Read here why automatic substitution for biopharmaceuticals is not necessary and why the AG Pro Biosimilars believes it is even dangerous.

You can download our new brochure “Biosimilars in Numbers” with current figures, data and facts here or order it free of charge at [email protected] The publication takes a close look at the entire market, the individual active ingredients and the biosimilars of the future.

The AG Pro Biosimilars represents the interests of biosimilar companies in Germany. It is open to all companies that develop, manufacture and supply biosimilars. The working group under the umbrella of Pro Generika eV is committed to providing patients with needs-based access to modern biopharmaceutical drug therapies, affordable care and fair and sustainable competitive conditions.