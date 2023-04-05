Eschborn – The multimodal therapy of irritable bowel patients represents a particular challenge, because: Those affected all have a unique and complex clinical picture for which there is neither a generally established causal trigger nor a standardized treatment, let alone a gold standard. The primary goal of any therapy is therefore significant and lasting symptom relief through to (temporary) freedom from symptoms – ergo the credo applies: “Only individually tailored irritable bowel therapies are successful – and that requires time-consuming discussions, anamnesis and extensive diagnostics in advance”. This is the interdisciplinary consensus of the resident gastroenterologists Dr. Jens Aschenbeck, Berlin, PD Dr. dr Christoph Dietrich, Wiesbaden, PD Dr. Nicole Bregenzer, Tegernheim and the general practitioner Dr. Bernharda Schinke, Mainz and Dr. Rainer Matejka, Bad Brueckenau. The experts met in December 2022 to find solutions to the current pitfalls in irritable bowel therapy. After the anamnesis and diagnosis, the five IBS specialists focus on multimodal IBS therapy – which also includes evidence-based phytopharmaceuticals that can ideally relieve different symptoms synchronously.

The current S3 guideline on irritable bowel syndrome focuses on the successful treatment of the four key symptoms of diarrhea, flatulence, spasms and constipation 1. Since IBS patients usually react individually well or poorly to the various therapy components, several options can and should be used on a probatory and polypragmatic basis. “Ideally, we only give IBS patients a single effective and long-term well-tolerated drug against several of these symptoms. In this way, we keep this therapy module as monofocused as possible so that compliance is and remains as best as possible,” say the five IBS specialists. And that also corresponds to the frequently expressed wishes of those affected: “Few medicines for many complaints.”

An initial choice for patients with multiple symptoms

In addition, the herbal combination drug made from myrrh, chamomile and coffee charcoal (in Myrrhinil-Intest*) has proven itself for more than 60 years, which can simultaneously relieve three of the four IBS key symptoms mentioned above: This was how clinical studies could 2,3 It has been shown that the phytopharmaceutical can alleviate the typical symptoms such as diarrhea, flatulence and spasms, which also occur with irritable bowel syndrome or chronic inflammatory bowel diseases. Pathophysiologically, its pronounced multi-target effect is based primarily on the anti-inflammatory effect that has been confirmed several times 4-6 and on its scientifically proven pharmacological property of stabilizing the often hyperpermeable intestinal barrier: laboratory tests have shown that myrrh has a similarly good intestinal barrier stabilizing effect as budesonide (the “gold standard”) 7,8.

Primary therapeutic target: multimodal symptom relief

The alleviation of the symptoms is and remains the most relevant goal of any IBS therapy. “The clinical picture is always an individual mixture of causes, triggers and, above all, complaints. And since a causal irritable bowel treatment is not (yet) possible, the focus is on treating as many symptoms as possible. Because especially these, sometimes extremely stressful, symptoms of flatulence, spasms, meteorism and frequent, imperative diarrhea must be alleviated. Because only then will the patients feel better again and they will have (almost) symptom-free more quality of life and desire for life,” is the treatment goal of the IBS therapists.

“We need more time for IBS patients!”

However, there is one particularly limiting factor: “Unfortunately, we and our colleagues often do not have enough time for detailed and in-depth anamnestic discussions with IBS patients. However, these are obligatory in order to optimally record the individual medical history – and thus to perfectly synchronize the best possible personal multimodal therapy modules with each other.” Since many of those affected are treated by several therapists one after the other or at the same time, a so-called “permission form” from the patients is very helpful : This simple tool enables family doctors and gastroenterologists, for example, to communicate directly with each other – in order to constructively consolidate the current status of the treatment, the condition of the patient and the further procedure.

