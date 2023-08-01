Home » Current pollen season – the crux with hay fever
Health

Current pollen season – the crux with hay fever

by admin
Current pollen season – the crux with hay fever

Current pollen season – the crux of hay fever | HEALTH ADHOC

Tuesday, August 01, 2023 at 1:02 p.m

IQVIA

PRESS RELEASE

Current pollen season – the crux with hay fever

Frankfurt am Main – Stuffy nose, sneezing and the unpleasant itching of watery eyes and a runny nose: Allergic rhinitis (hay fever) is a hypersensitivity of our immune system to certain proteins in plant pollen and becomes an issue every year as soon as nature grows and thrives. In addition to the classic therapy with antihistamines, the so-called hypersensitization also takes place. The case data from the IQVIA LRx Database™ show interesting results.

Contact:

Sabine Kluge
IQVIA spokeswoman
sabine.kluge@iqvia.com
+ 49 69 6604 4182 (office)
+49 152 0322 0594 (mobil)

To the press kit: IQVIA

Login:

News

Seek

The press folder

Your contacts at HEALTH ADHOC

Anna to Holly
Senior Media Sales Manager

(+49) 30 – 80 20 80 -584Write an email

network

Specialist information

Copyright © 2006 – 2023, HEALTH ADHOC is a service of EL PATO Medien GmbH, Franz-Ehrlich-Str. 12, 12489 Berlin | Managing directors: Patrick Hollstein, Thomas Bellartz | District Court of Berlin Charlottenburg | HRB 204 379. EL PATO Medien GmbH is not liable for errors or disruptions in service operations, delivery problems, errors in content or text, except in cases of gross negligence. Furthermore, our terms and conditions apply. Email: info@gesundheit-adhoc.de URL: www.gesundheit-adhoc.de

See also  Earthquake between Turkey and Syria: UN, worst disaster in the last 100 years

You may also like

Antimicrobial resistance, WHO: vaccines could save half a...

Protecting Yourself from Malaria While Traveling: Effective Prophylaxis...

WHO: Germany brings up the rear in tobacco...

Hair removal techniques: better razor, wax, electric epilator,...

Renunciation of care? The decline in ticket revenues...

From Asturias to Ourense: A Doctor’s 31-Year Journey

5 Effective Methods for Losing Weight Around the...

Vegan influencer dies of hunger at 39: she...

Vegan influencer dies at 39 from malnutrition

Nile fever, mosquitoes positive for the virus in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy