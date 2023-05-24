Home » Curry lentil spread | > – Guide – Cooking
Curry lentil spread

Curry lentil spread

Ingredients for 1 glass:

Rinse the lentils in a colander and let drain. Top up with water and cook for 10-15 minutes. Then drain, place in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Peel the onions, garlic and ginger, dice roughly and sauté in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add curry powder and curry paste and sauté briefly. Add the cashew nuts and roast briefly. Add the ingredients from the pan and the cooked lentils to a blender.

Deglaze the base of the roast in the pan with the vinegar and a little broth, then place in the blender. Add some turmeric and olive oil. Then puree everything until creamy. Finally, season with sesame oil, salt and pepper. The spread will keep refrigerated for 3-4 days.

Vegetarian or vegan spreads are a good alternative to sausage and cheese and are easy to make. tips and recipes. more

Different types of lentils in small white bowls © imago images Photo: Panthermedia

Lentils are ideal for vegetarian cuisine and very versatile. The different varieties at a glance and recipes. more

Lentils, beans and other legumes in small bowls. © Colourbox Photo: Yuliya Furman

Peas, beans and lentils are tasty, healthy and ideal for a low-meat diet. Recipes and tips for preparation. more

Eat better! | 05/21/2023

