Curry lentil spread | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for 1 glass:

Rinse the lentils in a colander and let drain. Top up with water and cook for 10-15 minutes. Then drain, place in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Peel the onions, garlic and ginger, dice roughly and sauté in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add curry powder and curry paste and sauté briefly. Add the cashew nuts and roast briefly. Add the ingredients from the pan and the cooked lentils to a blender.

Deglaze the base of the roast in the pan with the vinegar and a little broth, then place in the blender. Add some turmeric and olive oil. Then puree everything until creamy. Finally, season with sesame oil, salt and pepper. The spread will keep refrigerated for 3-4 days.

