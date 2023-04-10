For the Curse of the Sea Rats review we spent several hours in the company of anthropomorphic mice in the role of fierce pirates.
Perhaps the older of you will remember an old game developed by Monolith Productions, dating back to the late 90s and called Captain Claw. The player used an anthropomorphic pirate cat, Claw, in a hostile environment full of anthropomorphic dogs in search of the Amulet of nine lives. An old-fashioned 2D platformer whose strong point was undoubtedly the charisma of the protagonist. Curse of the Sea Rats is not Captain Claw, but several times during the hours spent between the coasts or the green hills of this metroidvania, we hoped that at any moment our beloved Claw would come to revive the fate of this crew of anthropomorphic mice, much more fascinating than how fun it is actually to play them. We tell you why in ours Curse of the Sea Rats review.
Beautiful and shiny
Curse of the Sea Rats is a project that at the time of the campaign Kickstarter he had surprised with his very peculiar style, especially for the artistic direction, the care of the backdrops and the characterization of his bizarre anthropomorphic animals. But unfortunately for the pirates protagonists of the adventure, all that glitters is not gold, and only some of these premises have been kept.
Curse of the Sea Rats puts you in the role of one of four captives on an English ship returning from the American colonies. However, during the journey, thanks to the pirate witch Flora Burns, the ship is wrecked on the coast of Ireland and you, now free prisoners, find yourself transformed into anthropomorphic mice. Without much anticipation, you will have to save the son of the admiral, discover the secret of the Amulet of the Eye of the Serpent, hunt Flora Burns and try to regain your original form. On paper, the premises are all there, and the game manages to make an excellent first impression, between jagged coasts, green hills, dark caves and the refined characterization of characters and enemies. Even the bosses, with their personalized entrances, are never without personality. Just think of the Panzo family, made up of son, daughter and mother who are viscerally linked to food and show themselves in all respects so extreme to the grotesque that they are likeable (if it weren’t for the explicit Italian stereotype). Don’t expect much from the writing: the narrative is very flat and monotonous, with no surprises until the final stages of the game. For most of the adventure you will look for Flora and the young man to save and you will be flooded with an unattractive humor, also thanks to the localization stumbles.
A beautiful world to explore therefore, but essentially not very complex. The metroidvania structure behind this platformer is evident but the map design is never ingenious, and the exploration of the scenarios never pushes to use ingenuity. It doesn’t help that there is little variety in the side missions that are obtained from the various characters, and apart from one lucky exception everything takes place in a too linear and predictable way. Of course, this way it’s more difficult to get lost and not know where to go, but the experience is decidedly flattened.
A handsome man who doesn’t dance
The game’s pleasing presentation soon gives way to a bland, trouble-ridden experience. Problems that are largely related to the combat system. The setting of the clashes is classic and is based on three attacks, a key for defense / dodging, jumping and the possibility of using consumables. There is also a system of skills and improvements that declines the gameplay differently for each of the heroes. The result is a minestrone that tries to mix elements taken from Dark Souls and Hollow Knight with some vague inspiration from Castlevania. Where Curse of the Sea Rats goes wrong though is not in theory or intention, but in practice.
Where the gameplay slips disastrously is in fact in the feeling of the fights and in the balance of the difficulty. The first is sufficiently varied (between heroes specialized in short and long range) but is completely monotonous and unsatisfactory in the feedback of the blows struck. The second… it’s a big problem. Unfortunately the game has a very steep difficulty curve in the early stages, with the first boss being so difficult that it forces you to go back and do a lot of training. However, once you get past the family of Italian mice, the game will collapse on itself, losing all that feeling of challenge. From that point forward the game becomes so simple as to be trivial.
It doesn’t help that the developer chooses to give Buffalo Calf, one of the four heroes, infinite bullets for his ranged weapons. So here it is enough to use that very character to annihilate any enemy from afar, thinking only of dodging in the phases against the bosses. And if that weren’t enough for you, and you were in trouble, you can always use his electrical power capable of stunning your opponents long enough to disintegrate them. The character progression system adds variety between the various heroes, but Buffalo Calf is so much stronger than the others that one wonders why use another one when playing alone.
Comment
The pirates of Curse of the Sea Rats sail on a splendid boat which, however, is sinking due to a thousand leaks. The game is nice to look at but the experience is flat, unbalanced and not very stimulating to play. A shame, given the variety of powers and customization possibilities. the whole series of excellent choices inserted between powers, abilities and improvements. We hoped that Petoons Studio’s anthropomorphic mice would make us fall in love again with other non-human pirates but once again, as in the most classic of clichés, first love is never forgotten, dear Captain Claw.
PRO
- Aesthetically pleasing
- Artistically inspired
AGAINST
- Unbalanced
- Narratively flat
- Few notable flickers