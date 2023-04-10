Perhaps the older of you will remember an old game developed by Monolith Productions, dating back to the late 90s and called Captain Claw. The player used an anthropomorphic pirate cat, Claw, in a hostile environment full of anthropomorphic dogs in search of the Amulet of nine lives. An old-fashioned 2D platformer whose strong point was undoubtedly the charisma of the protagonist. Curse of the Sea Rats is not Captain Claw, but several times during the hours spent between the coasts or the green hills of this metroidvania, we hoped that at any moment our beloved Claw would come to revive the fate of this crew of anthropomorphic mice, much more fascinating than how fun it is actually to play them. We tell you why in ours Curse of the Sea Rats review .

Beautiful and shiny



Curse of the Sea Rats and its green Irish hills

Curse of the Sea Rats is a project that at the time of the campaign Kickstarter he had surprised with his very peculiar style, especially for the artistic direction, the care of the backdrops and the characterization of his bizarre anthropomorphic animals. But unfortunately for the pirates protagonists of the adventure, all that glitters is not gold, and only some of these premises have been kept.

Curse of the Sea Rats puts you in the role of one of four captives on an English ship returning from the American colonies. However, during the journey, thanks to the pirate witch Flora Burns, the ship is wrecked on the coast of Ireland and you, now free prisoners, find yourself transformed into anthropomorphic mice. Without much anticipation, you will have to save the son of the admiral, discover the secret of the Amulet of the Eye of the Serpent, hunt Flora Burns and try to regain your original form. On paper, the premises are all there, and the game manages to make an excellent first impression, between jagged coasts, green hills, dark caves and the refined characterization of characters and enemies. Even the bosses, with their personalized entrances, are never without personality. Just think of the Panzo family, made up of son, daughter and mother who are viscerally linked to food and show themselves in all respects so extreme to the grotesque that they are likeable (if it weren’t for the explicit Italian stereotype). Don’t expect much from the writing: the narrative is very flat and monotonous, with no surprises until the final stages of the game. For most of the adventure you will look for Flora and the young man to save and you will be flooded with an unattractive humor, also thanks to the localization stumbles.



Curse of the Sea Rats: A boss fight

A beautiful world to explore therefore, but essentially not very complex. The metroidvania structure behind this platformer is evident but the map design is never ingenious, and the exploration of the scenarios never pushes to use ingenuity. It doesn’t help that there is little variety in the side missions that are obtained from the various characters, and apart from one lucky exception everything takes place in a too linear and predictable way. Of course, this way it’s more difficult to get lost and not know where to go, but the experience is decidedly flattened.