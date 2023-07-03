Cushing’s Syndrome, new drug has same effects as scalpel – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 03 – A breakthrough in the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome, the disease caused by the excess production of cortisol by the pituitary gland, caused by a benign tumor of the gland. Called the “full moon face” disease because it has, among its most visible effects, a rounding of the face due to an accumulation of fat and an increase in weight, also very evident on the waist and back, to combat it there is a new drug, active ingredient osilodrostat, approved in 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration and last January by Aifa which established its reimbursement”, which has the same effects as the scalpel in patients unsuitable for surgery, and has reduced symptoms in 80% of cases.



The disease was almost unknown until, last January, the hypothesis emerged that Vladimir Putin was suffering from it.



Then it returned to the shadows because, as visible due to the highly disabling symptoms, as little known to the same health professionals and to public opinion. For this reason, #Thiscushing, an awareness campaign was launched, in order to spread awareness of the syndrome, which stopped in Rome, at the Congress of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) which has just concluded with a photographic exhibition. The shots on display represent moments of daily life of people with Cushing’s syndrome and their difficulties. But there is still a long way to go to educate and speed up diagnosis. Hence the appeal by the ESI experts to include the disease in the list of rare diseases recognized by the Ministry of Health as soon as possible.



The list of symptoms of those suffering from Cushing’s syndrome is long: for some of them it is even difficult to tie their shoes or simply get out of bed, for others taking a stroll means leaning against the wall. But it also has very common symptoms, such as high cholesterol, hypertension and hyperglycemia, which can be confused with the manifestations of other less serious and complex pathologies. All this leads to delays in diagnosis of up to 5-7 years. “In Italy there are about 3,000 patients, over 50,000 in Europe, three-quarters of them young women between the ages of 20-30, who have been diagnosed with this rare pathology, determined by an excess of the hormone cortisol – explains Annamaria Colao, president della Sie, full professor of Endocrinology at the University of Naples Federico – Those who suffer from it are often forced to resort to surgery, removing the pituitary tumor.In case of failure or when the patient is not a candidate for surgery, it is possible to switch to drug therapy.



