Cut boxwood because of infestation and use home remedies

The boxwood is very popular with many gardeners because it can be used in many ways in the garden. It can act as a windbreak and gives a fresh look to a garden all year round. You can design it in many interesting shapes and make your outdoor space unique. This is a plant that encourages creativity in the garden. But boxwoods are often attacked by pests and things can get really bad. What are the most common pests? How to prune boxwood for infestation, and what other ways there are to save the plant, read on!

Which pests attack the boxwood?

The box tree moth is one of the most common pests in boxwood. The infestation causes irregularly shaped swellings on the leaf. Affected leaves usually turn yellow or brown, are smaller, and fall off earlier than healthy leaves. A heavy infestation can lead to severe leaf loss and the death of the boxwood.

The boxwood mite is another pest that attacks boxwood leaves. It overwinters in the form of eggs on the underside of the leaves, from which the eggs hatch in spring. Boxwood mites multiply quickly. They pierce the leaf to suck out the sap.

Which means to use against box tree moths?

The caterpillars of the box tree moth can be difficult to spot on your plant as they mainly live inside the crown and their color is similar to the color of the leaves, making them difficult to spot. If you find a box tree moth infestation, you have an easy way to cut back heavily infested box trees. A timely cut can save the plant. This can be done at two different times.

How to cut boxwood because of infestation and when?

You can do the pruning in early spring. Then the caterpillars lay their eggs. Using clean, sharp secateurs, snip off as many blistering branches as you can. If you wait too long, the adults may hatch and start reproducing. Boxwood is very tolerant of pruning and quickly grows back after pruning. Another possible time for pruning is late spring. Remove as many leaves as possible. Be sure to cut off the outermost 10 cm of the leaves, as this is where egg laying is strongest. Prune the plant back to the base structure by about half its height and width. Not all insects can be removed with the pruning, but the infestation is drastically reduced. Be sure to safely dispose of the cut branches and leaves.

Natural methods and home remedies against box tree moths

How to fight box tree moths? Another possibility is to use a high-pressure cleaner. It is best to clean your boxwood after pruning and free it from the remaining insects. It will shed some leaves, but you will also kill most of the caterpillars. After washing, collect the insects on the floor.

There is a row useful predatory insects, which feed on adult box tree moths, including spiders, lacewings, daisy bugs, dragonflies and praying mantises. You can encourage these predators by planting lots of flowering plants in your garden with different flowering times and flower shapes.

What else helps against box tree moths? You can Get rid of box tree moths with home remedies, using some organic insecticides. Biological means are very well suited for this purpose. Neem oil is a powerful, natural insecticide. A simple recipe: Dilute 50ml of neem oil in 4L of lukewarm water. Spray in the evening when it is cool. How does neem oil work? It suffocates the caterpillars and they die in a few hours. You must use the mixture regularly to be successful in controlling the pests.

What helps against boxwood mite?

The boxwood mite is more closely related to spiders. The adult animals are green to yellowish-brown in color, and are tiny. Because the mites are so small, it’s easy to overlook the problem until a major infestation occurs and more damage has been done.

Biological and natural means of combating pests

How to carry out prevention and control? Here, too, the option to attract beneficial insectswho eat the vermin. Naturally occurring enemies of mites include various predatory mites and ladybugs. These predators usually suppress mite populations. This is one of the easiest options to remove pests and you will not bother and do any work because the beneficial insects will do everything.

Another simple option for controlling insects – mites can also be treated with a remove strong jet of water and this is a quick and harmless way to get rid of them. horticultural oil can also be effective. A simple recipe: 1 to 2% (2-1/2 to 5 tablespoons oil per 4 liters of water) mixture is applied to the leaves. The mixture kills eggs and adult mites. insecticidal soaps can also help control if applied before population numbers become too high. You should use these products intensively until all pests have disappeared. We have seen that the popular boxwood can be saved from pests using a few home remedies and natural methods.