Cut faded lavender in summer > – Guide

When lavender begins to fade in summer, it’s time for a pruning. This encourages a second bloom. When is the right time for the summer pruning and how much is cut off?

Lavender is one of the most popular Mediterranean plants. So that the subshrub blooms vigorously and does not wither, it should be cut back regularly and the faded flowers removed. The best time for summer pruning is usually the end of July to the beginning of August, when the lavender begins to wither and is already very woody in the lower area and no more fresh shoots form there.

How should lavender be pruned?

When cutting back in summer, shorten the summer shoots by about a third.

Use a small hedge trimmer or sturdy secateurs to trim the flower stalks and a maximum of one third of the green, non-lignified summer shoots. Do not cut into the old wood and leave fresh, young shoots. When cutting, make sure that the lavender retains a compact, rather rounded shape. The pruning also prevents seed formation, the lavender saves energy and usually blooms a second time. Tip: When cutting larger plants, simply tie or hold the shoots together.

Later in the year the plant should not be cut back. Then it can happen that the new shoots do not lignify sufficiently by winter and the lavender freezes.

Without pruning, lavender threatens to become bald

If lavender is not cut back regularly, the subshrub will bare from below. The long and woody shoots usually only have a few flowers. The plant then does not look very attractive and with a little bad luck it will fall apart over time.

The next cut should only be made in early spring, when there is no longer any frost and the lavender has not yet sprout. A maximum of two thirds of the plant can then be cut off.

Lavender is fragrant and repels moths

Bags filled with dried flowers are good for keeping moths out of closets.

The flowers that have been cut off are far too good to throw away, because they still do a good job in the household. Dry well and then place in small cloth or gauze bags or in bowls. Then place in cupboards and drawers between clothing and laundry – the smell drives away annoying insects such as clothes moths – or set up in the apartment as a fragrance dispenser.

