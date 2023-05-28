Cut faded lilacs: clean and thin properly

Unfortunately, your lilac has faded and the time of the fragrant blooms is over. What are you going to do with the dried inflorescences now? Do you have to cut off faded lilacs or just let nature take its course and not intervene? First of all: Yes, you cut the faded lilacs and that applies to all varieties. The big question is probably why, when exactly and how far you are actually allowed to cut. We have prepared a short guide for you.

Why should you cut off faded lilac flowers?

The lilac bush is one of those bushes that bud in the previous year (the summer lilac is an exception). To make it easier for the shrub to do this for the coming year and to stimulate the formation of new shoots, simply help by cutting the faded lilac. You also prevent seed production and thus the plant from multiplying by itself (does not apply to the lilac), which can be a problem, especially with wild species.

With this so-called maintenance cut, i.e. the trimming, you should not cut off indiscriminately, but handle the shrub carefully (the cutting ban still applies until October).

When to cut faded lilacs?

So now you know why you should cut off the lilac flowers. But when do you cut off faded lilacs? The following applies: the faster you cut the faded lilac, the better. The right time is usually the end of May, as soon as the flowering period is over. The aim is to anticipate budding so as not to disrupt flowering for the following year. For the same reason, you should not prune the shrub in either the fall or spring unless you are doing a rejuvenating pruning.

Choose a dry and warm day for cutting lilacs!

The end of May to the end of June are considered optimal

The morning should be preferred for lilac pruning.

They can use the blossoms as a guide: before the seeds ripen, they have to go

How to cut faded lilacs

Not only is the right time important, but also where you make the cut plays an important role so that you can enjoy the full bloom again next year. For this you should know where exactly the buds are created on the branch. With some types of lilac, you can also use the cutting off of the faded flowers for a few more vigorous prunings.

Important: Lilac bushes have the inherent property of reacting with the formation of unwanted root shoots if they are pruned too hard. But they take the strength to train them by reducing the growth of the rest of the bush. In addition, the foothills are very stubborn and cannot be easily removed. The whole thing is a stress reaction that you should try to avoid.

Correctly remove blossoms during maintenance pruning

In order to cut the lilac correctly, you have to make the cut below the flowers in the right place. Depending on the species, the plant creates the buds on the two-year-old or one-year-old stick. So if you cut too deep, the next flowering will be delayed. For this reason, place it just below the flower spike, where the first branching is, then nothing can go wrong. Especially if new shoots have already formed directly underneath (they are still green and soft), you should be careful not to damage them, because there are already plants here.

Trim faded lilacs: Combine with a slight taper cut

Since you shouldn’t be snipping at the lilac bush or tree in spring and autumn, now is the right time to carry out a shape and care cut that serves to refresh it (the exception is the rejuvenation cut for older bushes, which is carried out in one of these two seasons). becomes). Furthermore, it is now necessary to thin out smaller species and to remove dead or diseased twigs and branches.

To thin out, simply orientate yourself on branches that cross and thus disturb each other. Even those that grow inwards can be trimmed or shortened. In this way you not only guarantee good ventilation, but also that sufficient light reaches the interior of the shrub. Bare branches and twigs are also allowed to go, as well as those that no longer produce flowers for reasons of age.

By making these cuts in addition to the faded flowers, you regularly rejuvenate the shrub and give it more vitality. Always cut smoothly and directly at the base so that no twigs stick out.

Bonus tip for optimal lilac care

The flowering phase may be over, but not the full growth phase. In order for the shrub to recover well after pruning and also to grow vigorously and develop flower buds for the next season, it needs nutrients. It is therefore best to spoil it with a portion of fertilizer made from compost and horn shavings.

Read here how you can save the shrub after frost damage.