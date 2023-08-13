Cut off oleander blossoms or seed pods? Useful care tips for autumn

Should you cut off the oleander blossoms and seed pods in late summer or leave them? The correct handling of withered flowers and follicles is very important for the flowering period next year.

Oleander has faded, what now? The right care in late summer

The flowering period for oleanders begins in June and ends in good weather at the end of August, when only faded flowers are left on the bush. Then one wonders whether the withered flowers should be removed. Ultimately, this promotes flowering in other plants and seed formation is initially stopped.

Caution! Oleander is poisonous in all parts of the plant. Only touch the plant with gardening gloves, wear a protective mask and glasses. Only touch your eyes with clean hands and never with the gardening gloves. Small children and pets should not play around the tree and only need to be in the garden under supervision. Otherwise there is a risk of poisoning.

Don’t cut off the oleander flowers, let them fall off

However, cleaning out the exotic can do more harm than good. Firstly, because it has already formed the new flower buds on its old shoot tips. If you cut off the withered part, you also remove the new flower buds at the same time. At the end of August, the oleander has neither the time nor the strength to form new flower buds and there are no flowers next year.

Secondly, because such a cut is not necessary anyway. The withered flowers fall off by themselves.

However, there are also exceptions: For example, if the oleander falls ill with a bacterial or fungal disease. In this case, it is recommended to remove and discard the flower buds.

Remove oleander seed pods or leave them?

After the end of the flowering period, however, the next phase takes place – namely the seed formation. However, every experienced hobby gardener wants to avoid this phase. There are several reasons why seed formation is bad for the plant.

1. The oleander puts its energy into seed formation, during this time it is greatly weakened and often falls victim to pests and diseases.

2. Flower formation decreases greatly during this phase. While the weather was rainy in August, the oleander barely managed to form new flowers. Even during the ripening period of the seed pods, it does not bear any flower buds. In the worst case, the flowering period will be canceled next year.

3. The seed pods can only mature in warm weather and sun. However, if the weather in August is changeable and the temperatures often fall below 20 degrees, the seed pods cannot ripen. To promote the ripening process, you can provide the plant with potassium fertilizer. The right time for this is mid to late August.

4. Cut off all unripe seed pods at the latest shortly before the first frost (depending on the region, around the end of September to the beginning of October).

5. If you have pets or children, we also recommend that you cut off the seed pods.

6. In one case, however, it is worth not cutting off the seed pods – namely if you want to propagate the plant. Seed collection is fairly straightforward.

Basically, the following applies: If you want to propagate the oleander from seeds, then you can leave several fruit approaches. Cut off the rest so that the plant does not waste its strength in vain.

If you want to promote flowering in the oleander, then leave all dried leaves and remove all seed pods.

In the spring, the exotic is then pruned vigorously. All shoots are shortened, with really old branches and old flower buds being completely removed. In addition, all diseased and inward or upward growing shoots are removed. The goal is that all branches can get sunlight.

How do you cut off the seed pods and flowers?

Cut off individual flowers or entire inflorescences with sharp pruning shears. Always wear long-sleeved shirts, it is best not to use a knife – it will crush the stalks and the cut will heal more slowly.

If you want to cut off the seed pods, you will also need disinfected and sharp pruning shears. Cut them off along with the stem.

Cutting oleander blossoms and seed pods: the most important things summarized

When the oleander fades in August, you don’t have to cut off the flowers. They will dry up and fall off. However, you should remove the flower capsules weekly, otherwise the plant will put all its energy into seed formation. A strong pruning takes place only in the next spring. Until then, it’s just a matter of waiting and slowly adjusting the fertilizer application. After the end of the flowering period, the shrub needs fewer nutrients.