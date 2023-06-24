Cut ornamental onions when they have faded: how do you care for alliums?

We like all plants for their unique qualities, but we are most intrigued by those that make a big visual impact with little maintenance. This is why Allium species with showy flowers are so special. They make a stunning addition to any garden and require zero maintenance. They also thrive in a wide variety of conditions and are highly sought after by pollinators. Perennial ornamental onions lose their foliage completely in winter. The flowering period of these plants varies greatly, ranging from late spring to late summer. After flowering, seasonal decay begins for each variety. In the following article you will discover how to cut your ornamental onions when they have faded!

Cut ornamental onions when they have faded – tips

By the time the later-flowering varieties are in full bloom, the early-flowering varieties have long since died. Any type of pruning only involves removing part of the leaves and stems of the plant.

When and why to prune Allium

Allium plants need to be pruned back every fall to keep their beauty. To prevent the spread of disease, remove dead leaves and stems as soon as they appear. Rust and mold can overwinter on diseased plant material and cause damage in the next growing season. Avoid watering the plants with sprinklers or sprayers in the fall to protect them from these diseases.

When pruning, the spent flower heads are removed from the plant to prevent seed formation. As much of the existing vegetation as possible should be left as it is. The longer she can stay connected, the more energy the allium has to store food for the winter. Before the first frost, collect and discard any stems and leaves. Frozen leaves become sticky and increase the risk of rot.

Since Allium flowers only once per season, routine pruning or pruning cannot persuade the plant to flower again. When combined with other perennials that have contrasting or complementary leaf shapes, the remaining foliage can continue to be attractive for a few weeks.

How to cut ornamental onions

Allium is a perennial that requires very little attention due to its simple requirements. Ornamental onions are easy to grow and will reward you with beautiful blooms whether planted in a container or in the ground. When a flower dies, the flower stalk should be cut off as close to the flower as possible. The leaves should only be cut when they have turned yellow, because then the ornamental onion stores food for the next flower. These instructions will help you with the pruning.

Remove the superfluous flower heads: To prevent the plant from pouring its resources into seed formation, remove the flower stalk completely down to the lowest leaves. Wait for leaf fall to occur naturally. Clear away the dead stems and leaves on the ground. Allowing them to die off naturally gives the ornamental onion time to store up enough nutrients for the winter and the following growing season. The next step is to cut back late flowering plants after the first frost. The leaves become sticky with the first frost and must be removed to keep the plant from rotting. You should not fertilize your allium after flowering.

Proper care after flowering

Care after an allium bloom is easy. It is enough to water the plants moderately until they turn yellow and wither. Now you can either leave the plants as they are or divide them by cutting them back to the ground. Every three to four years your allium plants will need to be divided. Lift the bulbs out of the ground by digging around the plant with a shovel. There should be a clump of onions left that you can carefully discard. Plant some of them back to their original location and immediately transplant the others to new locations. If you don’t want to divide your allium bulbs, they are still easy to care for. When foliage begins to wither, simply cut back and add 2 to 3 inches of mulch to the ground in the fall. In spring, when new growth is expected, remove the mulch.

Important tips:

Planting the allium alongside groundcover perennials is a good idea, as the leaves of allium plants tend to turn yellow either before or after the large umbels have bloomed. If you’re growing alliums in containers, remember to water them frequently, as container plants need more water than plants that grow in the ground.

Decoration ideas with ornamental onions that have faded

First put the alliums away to dry for a few weeks and then spray them with silver or gold spray and then you can use them as winter decorations – for example make beautiful DIY chains for the Christmas tree just by threading wire through pull them through.

And here’s another adorable decorating idea made using faded allium plants!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

