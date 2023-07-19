Cutaneous xerosis is a very common skin nuisance: how to intervene to rebalance the skin

Cutaneous xerosis is a form of dry skin that causes itchiness, peeling, cracking and redness.

Cutaneous xerosis is the medical diagnosis for skin that is abnormally dry. This is a common condition, especially in the elderly, since the skin’s ability to retain moisture decreases with age. Although xerosis cutis can occur almost anywhere on the skin, it most often occurs on the arms and legs. Leather can be itchy, dry, and may even appear scaly.

When skin becomes dry, it loses its elasticity and is more prone to cracking and irritation. In extreme cases, the skin xerosis can lead to infections. Maintaining hydration is key to preventing dry skin.

The most common symptom of Xerosis of the Skin and the itching. Skin can also appear rossa o inflamed e crack o to bleed. In severe cases, skin xerosis can lead to secondary infections.

Cutaneous xerosis: Causes and symptoms and treatment

Various factors contribute to the development of cutaneous xerosis. There is the possibility of infection and permanent skin damage in extreme cases. It could arise, for example, from spending too much time in the sun or windfrom using harsh soaps or detergents, from having a history of eczema or simply from ageing. Therefore, it is essential to find the treatment suitable for you according to your needs.

A lotion for the treatment of skin xerosis (tantasalute.it)

You can relieve symptoms through the use of mild cleansers, regular application of moisturizers, and avoiding long, hot showers. Understanding your risk factors and taking simple precautions can help keep skin healthy and hydrated.

The regular use of lotions o creme it can help replenish the skin’s natural oils, keeping the skin soft and supple. Additionally, using mild soaps and avoiding prolonged exposure to hot water or direct sunlight can also help prevent skin xerosis.

While the skin xerosis is usually a harmless condition, there are some cases where you should visit your doctor. If dryness is accompanied by peeling, a ring-shaped or oozing rash, a dermatologist should be seen as soon as possible.

Also, if you have cracks or fissures in your skin, you should get them checked, as they can become infected. Finally, if home treatment doesn’t relieve your symptoms, it’s time to consult a doctor. They may prescribe medicated creams and ointments that will help moisturize the skin and ease the discomfort of skin xerosis.

The mild cases they can be treated with over-the-counter moisturizers, while more severe cases may require prescription medications. THE topical corticosteroids they are commonly used to treat dry skin, and oral antihistamines may be recommended for patients experiencing itching. Furthermore, phototherapy or light therapy may be recommended for patients who are unresponsive to other treatments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

