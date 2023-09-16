Cutera Spain Announces Strategic Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation

Cutera Spain Announces Unique Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation

Madrid, September 15, 2023 – Cutera Spain, a leader in laser medical-aesthetic technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation. This educational program specializes in regulated training that empowers doctors to acquire advanced skills in the field of aesthetic medicine and comprehensive rejuvenation.

The partnership between Cutera Spain and the Master of Continuing Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation signifies a significant milestone for both entities. Cutera is now a permanent collaborator with two highly prestigious institutions, the Catholic University of Valencia and the European Medical College. This association further solidifies Cutera Spain as an official collaborator of these renowned entities, emphasizing its commitment to education and training in the medical field.

The Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation aims to develop training that becomes a national and international reference. Its practical methodology, small personalized groups, and integration of the latest techniques and technologies in the industry ensure doctors receive cutting-edge education. Through this alliance, more than 80 doctors will have the opportunity to train with the latest technology provided by Cutera, allowing them to stay at the forefront of aesthetic medicine advancements.

Cutera Spain is proud of this association as it represents a qualitative leap and differentiation in the market. By becoming an official collaborator of a major medical entity and a prestigious university, the company solidifies its position as a leader in the field of aesthetic and dermatological medicine. This partnership also coincides with the celebration of Cutera Spain’s 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its trajectory and affirming its commitment to the advancement of aesthetic medicine and continuing education.

