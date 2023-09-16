Home » Cutera Spain Announces Strategic Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation
Health

Cutera Spain Announces Strategic Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation

by admin
Cutera Spain Announces Strategic Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation

Cutera Spain Announces Unique Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation

Madrid, September 15, 2023 – Cutera Spain, a leader in laser medical-aesthetic technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with the Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation. This educational program specializes in regulated training that empowers doctors to acquire advanced skills in the field of aesthetic medicine and comprehensive rejuvenation.

The partnership between Cutera Spain and the Master of Continuing Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation signifies a significant milestone for both entities. Cutera is now a permanent collaborator with two highly prestigious institutions, the Catholic University of Valencia and the European Medical College. This association further solidifies Cutera Spain as an official collaborator of these renowned entities, emphasizing its commitment to education and training in the medical field.

The Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation aims to develop training that becomes a national and international reference. Its practical methodology, small personalized groups, and integration of the latest techniques and technologies in the industry ensure doctors receive cutting-edge education. Through this alliance, more than 80 doctors will have the opportunity to train with the latest technology provided by Cutera, allowing them to stay at the forefront of aesthetic medicine advancements.

Cutera Spain is proud of this association as it represents a qualitative leap and differentiation in the market. By becoming an official collaborator of a major medical entity and a prestigious university, the company solidifies its position as a leader in the field of aesthetic and dermatological medicine. This partnership also coincides with the celebration of Cutera Spain’s 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its trajectory and affirming its commitment to the advancement of aesthetic medicine and continuing education.

See also  Io per Lei is back, the Telethon campaign for rare mothers - Telethon for you

For more information about this alliance and the latest news from Cutera Spain, please visit www.cutera.es.

Contact:
– Name: Vivian Fernández
– Description: Cutera, Marketing Manager
– Telephone number: 650533808

You may also like

Minister Schillaci proposes Rocco Bellantone as ISS president

Dengue Outbreaks on the Rise in Europe: Italy...

Why the authorities are imposing a lockdown

“Match it Now!”, the national bone marrow donation...

CHMP Approves Nine New Drugs and 11 Extensions...

On the effectiveness of clinical treatments

«The Chechen leader Kadyrov is in serious condition»|...

Addressing Sickness Certificates and Work Implications Amidst Positive...

Hausengel Holding GmbH once again received the German...

UT Health San Antonio and UTSA Introduce Groundbreaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy