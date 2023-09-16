Cutera Spain Forms Groundbreaking Alliance with Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation

Cutera Spain, a leading company in laser medical-aesthetic technology, has announced a groundbreaking alliance with the Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation. This educational program offers regulated training to doctors, enabling them to acquire advanced skills in the field of aesthetic medicine and comprehensive rejuvenation.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, as Cutera becomes a permanent collaborator with two esteemed institutions, the Catholic University of Valencia and the European Medical College. As an official collaborator of these highly recognized entities in the medical field, Cutera Spain further solidifies its position as a leading manufacturer of next-generation medical-aesthetic technology committed to the education and training of medical professionals.

The Master of Permanent Training in Aesthetic Medicine and Comprehensive Rejuvenation aims to develop training programs that become a national and international reference. Known for its practical methodology, small personalized groups, and synergy with the latest techniques and technologies, this program is supported by innovation and development. Through this alliance, over 80 doctors will have the opportunity to train with the latest technology provided by Cutera, ensuring they stay at the forefront of the latest techniques and procedures in aesthetic medicine.

Cutera Spain views this association as a qualitative leap and differentiation in the market. By becoming an official collaborator of a major medical entity and a prestigious university, the company establishes itself as a leader in the field of aesthetic and dermatological medicine. This partnership reaffirms Cutera’s commitment to science, excellence, and education.

In addition to this groundbreaking alliance, Cutera Spain is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in its trajectory, underscoring its continued dedication to the advancement of aesthetic medicine and continuing education.

For more information about this exciting partnership and the latest news from Cutera Spain, please visit www.cutera.es. For media inquiries or further details, please contact Vivian Fernández, Cutera’s Marketing Manager, at 650533808.

