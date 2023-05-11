Cutimed Sorbact will remain reimbursable going forward

Attorney Dr. Thomas Utzerath spoke at the DEWU on the definition of bandages.

Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings remain reimbursable according to the new definition of dressings due to their purely physical principle of action due to a coating with dialkylcarbamoyl chloride (DACC). The lawyer specializing in health law, Dr. Thomas Utzerath as part of a symposium organized by the hygiene and health company Essity at the 17th German Wound Congress (DEWU) in Bremen. As a result, there is no risk of gaps in care or increased hospital stays for patients with chronic wounds, since Cutimed Sorbact is a safe and effective solution for treating infected wounds.

About three years ago, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) specified the requirements for the prescribability of bandages in the so-called Drugs Directive. Criteria were developed to distinguish between bandages and so-called “other products for wound treatment”. “The directive now differentiates between a main effect and additional supplementary effects, which do not call into question the property of dressings, and products that can develop a therapeutic effect,” explained attorney Dr. Thomas Utzerath interested trade visitors. Accordingly, the products would be divided into three product groups: classic dressings, dressings with additional properties and other products for wound treatment.

Cutimed Sorbact remains reimbursable

“Nothing will change for the classic bandages. These include bandages, compresses, plasters, swabs, padding material and casts. These products remain fully reimbursable,” said the expert. In addition, there are bandages with additional properties that support natural wound healing without developing an independent therapeutic effect. These include, for example, foam dressings (Cutimed Siltec), superabsorbents (Cutimed Sorbion) and bacteria-binding dressings (Cutimed Sorbact). “These products keep the wound moist, bind wound exudate and odors, prevent adhesion to the wound, cleanse or are antimicrobial. Products that meet these criteria are also considered bandages. And they too remain reimbursable,” said Dr. Thomas Utzerath.

Reimbursement situation for some silver and PHMB associations unclear after transition period

There is only a change for the so-called “other products for wound treatment”. “This product group includes dressings that can actively influence wound healing through a pharmacological, immunological or metabolic effect. This is the case, for example, with certain silver and PHMB wound dressings that actively release substances into the human body. In the future, these products may only be accepted by the statutory health insurance companies after their medical benefits have been checked and they have been included in the drug directive,” says Dr. Thomas Utzerath. It is therefore currently unclear whether all silver and PHMB associations will continue to be fully eligible for reimbursement after the end of the transition period on December 2, 2023.

No need to fear supply gaps

“People with statutory health insurance still have a legal right to be supplied with medically necessary and economical bandages,” explained the lawyer. Patients with chronic wounds could thus also be cared for in the future. “With Cutimed Sorbact, a reimbursable and effective solution for the treatment of infected wounds is available,” says the expert. Due to its purely physical principle of action, Cutimed Sorbact remains reimbursable with a DACC coating.

No increased use of antibiotics required

“Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings fight infections purely physically. Germs are bound according to the principle of hydrophobic interaction. No chemical agents are released in the process. Many pathogenic germs and fungi are hydrophobic and therefore bind irreversibly to the tissue of the wound dressing,” said Dr. Thomas Utzerath. This reduces the number of germs in the wound every time the dressing is changed. This active principle gives the wound optimal conditions for healing. The new reimbursement situation does not necessarily have to have dramatic consequences for the entire statutory health insurance system. In the future, more oral antibiotic therapies would not have to be used, nor should an increase in inpatient stays be expected. “Here, Cutimed Sorbact is an effective solution for treating infected wounds,” says Dr. Thomas Utzerath.

The Cutimed Sorbact range consists of compresses, absorbent compresses, tamponades, swabs, super absorbers and foam dressings. Further information and free product samples can be found at www.cutimed-sorbact.de.

Cutimed was specifically developed for the wound management of complex, chronic wounds. With the Cutimed wound dressings, we provide medical professionals with innovative solutions for wound care – specially developed for all phases of wound healing. In close cooperation with users, we are constantly developing our portfolio in order to increase the success of therapy with our products, relieve users and maximize patient comfort. The Cutimed range includes our Cutimed Sorbact wound dressings, which fight infections in a particularly safe and efficient way – purely physically. Our super-absorbent wound dressings Cutimed Sorbion impress with very high exudate absorption and retention performance for very heavily to moderately heavily exuding wounds. Cutimed Siltec are our highly absorbent silicone foam dressings for the treatment of lightly to heavily exuding wounds.

company contact

BSN medical GmbH

Johanna Kreiser

Schützenstrasse 1-3

22761 Hamburg

+49 (0)40 593612-100



Press contact

Bonitomedia GmbH

Florian Ziem

Karlstrasse 34

64283 Darmstadt

+49 (0)6151 / 15950-0

