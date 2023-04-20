Cutro decree, majority: modify amendment on special protection

Photogallery – In Catania, the fishing boat rescued by the coast guard: at least 600 migrants on board



On the Cutro decree the majority asked to “rephrase” one’s amendment to article 7 on special protection. The Senator Maurice Gasparri, the first signatory of the provision, asked to be able to remove a paragraph which deleted, from the framework law on immigration, the references to international legislation on the protection of human rights with regard to requests for permits by immigrants. L’Senate Hall has therefore approved the amendment reformulated by eliminating the reference to the halt to international obligations.

Voting suspended, Senate resumes Thursday at 10 After a marathon of almost 11 hours, the Senate therefore suspended the examination of the Cutro decree. The classroom will resume on Thursday at 10. The final vote on the decree should take place in the morning. The Senate has not completed the examination and voting of all the amendments on article 7, concerning special permits, including that of the government which will therefore be voted on Thursday morning among the first.

Boccia (Pd): “The government is in chaos” “What happened in the courtroom gives a sense of chaos in the majority”. This was stated by the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Francesco Boccia commenting on what happened on the Cutro decree. “The serious thing – he added – is that the government admits that it has not understood the amendment by the majority. We will insist that there are also other changes to the provisions of the decree which are in violation of human rights”.

