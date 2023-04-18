Cutro decree, the government presents the changes to the Senate

The examination of the Cutro decree in the Senate hall has been postponed until tomorrow. So the conference of group leaders established. As expected, after days of useless mischief, the Cutro decree approved by the government after the shipwreck will arrive in the courtroom in its original text. To approve the changes, starting with the highly contested one of the abolition of special protection, it will be necessary to start all over again with the presentation of new amendments by the majority and the opposition.

The majority reproposes the amendment which gives an almost total cut to special permits but the fissures between the government parties have not healed at all. On the contrary: the League does not trust the intentions of the allies and has decided not to set aside its 21 amendments which in fact re-propose the contents of the Salvini decree. Amendments to which the government did not even give its opinion in committee

Given the impasse and the enormous number of amendments and sub-amendments still to be approved, the Constitutional Affairs commission therefore threw in the towel, interrupting the work and sending the original text of the decree to the commission without a rapporteur.

The decree with the new amendments should be approved by the plenary by tomorrow before passing to Montecitorio.

“We concluded the work a little while ago without arriving at an amended text – says the leader of the Democratic Party in the Giorgis commission – we presented amendments on the merits. But it was not possible to conclude the process in the commission and the president sent everything back to the classroom. The majority’s amendments are pejorative because they rewrite the reception system by strengthening the CPR and detention times. We were unable to conclude this also because the government stalled and did not even give its opinion on the Lega’s proposals. In fact, we don’t even know in which formulation the decree will arrive at Montecitorio”