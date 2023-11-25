Cutting-Edge Techniques and Studies to Combat Alopecia and Baldness: A Century of Research and Progress

A review of the different studies and techniques highlighted in this last century to fight alopecia or baldness.

By: Jhoser Bermúdez Guerrero

November 25, 2023

Recently, scientists from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute managed, for the first time, to print hair follicles on human skin grown in the laboratory using 3D bioprinting. This technology represents a crucial advance in the understanding and regeneration of skin or hair, highlighting its role in skin functionality and the hair growth cycle.

Although it is the most recent technique revealed to combat alopeciamedicine and science has spent decades, if not, a full century in search of the ideal method for hair regeneration or curing baldness and here we present the most notable ones.

Alopecia or abnormal hair loss

The alopeciaknown as abnormal hair loss or baldness, can manifest itself in various areas of the body where there is hair, such as the scalp, eyelashes, armpits, genital region or beard. It is divided into two categories: scarring alopecia, which involves the irreversible destruction of the hair follicle, and non-scarring alopecia, with the possibility of reversal.

The most common form is alopecia androgenic, responsible for 95% of cases, also called baldness common. Predominant in men and, to a lesser extent, in women, it is a phenomenon generally linked to hormonal and genetic factors that mainly affects the scalp.

3D hair follicle bioprinting in 2023

For this development, the scientists allowed samples of skin cells and follicles to divide and multiply in the laboratory to obtain enough printable cells.

Subsequently, they mixed each type of cell with proteins and other materials to create “biological ink”, and then deposited it with a tiny needle, building the skin in layers with a printer and creating channels to house hair cells, so that later as they As skin cells migrate into these channels, they can mimic the structures of real hair follicles in the skin.

Although it still takes years to generate skin grafts with hair, the study promises valuable implications in regenerative medicine, so that the follicles can improve current dermatological models.

Studies from the last 2 decades

In 2007, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved laser treatments for baldnesssuch as the laser brush, which showed promising results in reducing hair loss in clinical trials.

In 2013, scientists managed to grow hair in mice using human hair cells grouped into 3D spheroids and implanted in human skin. This finding, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was shown to be a promising advance for the treatment of baldnessalthough its effectiveness in humans has not yet been demonstrated.

History and myths of the fight against baldness

Since ancient times, the baldness It has been the object of curiosity and myths, one of them in the Second Book of Kings tells how the Prophet Elisha applied bear grease to try to recover his hair and even Julius Caesar used a laurel wreath to hide hair loss.

The search for solutions

In the 1940s, studies began to indicate that baldness It could be hereditary or related to hormones, this is how hair transplants in the 1950s marked the beginning of surgical procedures against baldness.

In 1988, minoxidil was approved for use, showing minimal to moderate improvements in two-thirds of male patients with baldnessthen in the 90s, celebrities like Michael Jordan made completely shaved heads fashionable, as well as the approval of Finasteride and the popularization of sprays to cover bald spots as common options.

The future of the fight against baldness

Despite the advances and treatments available, current research suggests possible new approaches to treating baldness in humans. These advances could represent hope for those fighting against this problem.

