Cutting lavender in July: this is how the summer cut works!

A beautiful sight and a delightful scent – what’s not to love about lavender? In order for the scented plant to thrive every year, pruning at the right time is crucial. Find out here how to prune lavender in July and what needs to be considered.

Summer pruning is now due for many plants. This also includes the beautiful lavender, which slowly begins to fade from mid-July. How should you prune your lavender so that it grows healthily and whether an earlier pruning can stimulate a second flowering is revealed in the article.

Why should you prune lavender?

Lavender is one of the most popular garden plants because it is hardy, robust and a real eye-catcher. Its pleasant fragrance and its valuable flowers are further reasons why this plant has become an integral part of most German gardens. Like most flowering plants, lavender cannot thrive without regular pruning. If this is neglected, the plant becomes lignified and bare from below, forms fewer and fewer flowers and deforms over time. Therefore, pruning twice a year is one of the most important care measures for lavender.

When is the right time to cut back?

Knowing how and when to prune lavender will keep these delightfully scented plants in good condition for years, and their growth will remain compact and beautiful. In principle, pruning is recommended twice a year – in spring before the new shoots and in summer immediately after flowering. In autumn, the lavender should not be cut at all! The plant is sensitive to cold and the bud sites can act as a kind of frost protection in winter.

Summer pruning can therefore begin as early as mid-July, when the plant’s flowering period is over. The withered inflorescences are removed so that the plant does not put any effort into seed formation. From mid-August, pruning is no longer allowed to prevent the plant from dying in winter. If you forgot to prune your lavender in the summer, it’s best to wait until next spring.

Cutting lavender in July: Here’s how

The right technique plays an important role when pruning lavender. There is a simple rule to follow. The so-called one-third-two-thirds method is well suited to ensure that the plant grows compactly and vigorously and forms plenty of flowers every year. The rule is that lavender should be cut back by a third after flowering and by two thirds in spring. Since in some species the flowering stems grow longer than the base of the bush, this rule is not always correct. When pruning, you should always keep an eye on the lower flowers.

How far back cut lavender in summer?

If you cut the lavender in summer, remove the shoots to a distance of 2 centimeters from the previous year’s growth. The flowering shoots are usually between 20 and 30 cm long. Prune them back to the leafy part of the lavender once they have faded. For the summer cut, however, not all flowers have to have faded. It is better to cut back a little earlier to encourage better new growth.

When pruning lavender, it’s important to cut it in the right place to ensure healthy growth, which is just above the side branches or leaf nodes. This part of the plant is usually green. If you go deeper, cut the woody part of the plant, which is not always advisable. Be careful not to cut the lavender too short. This can have a negative effect on flowering in the following year.

A few additional tips:

Cut the shoots diagonally with sharp pruning shears. Never cut into the old wood! At this point the plant will no longer sprout. Water the plant well after cutting. A Mediterranean plant, lavender thrives in full sun and well-drained soil.

Trick: Cut lavender in the pot

Some lavender varieties have a weaker growth and can thrive well in pots. These plants also need pruning in the summer to keep them in shape. A simple trick helps:

Immediately after the flowering phase, tie the flowering shoots together below the last flower with string. Use hedge trimmers to cut just below the knot. This will give you the perfect clump of lavender to dry while keeping the plant healthy and compact.

Cutting faded lavender: Can you stimulate a second bloom?

The summer cut can not only promote compact and healthy growth. If you love a nice border and want to encourage some new flower heads, removing some flower heads a bit early will not harm the plant. Removing faded shoots stimulates the plant for a second bloom in late summer. This will not be as lush as the first, but it will certainly provide beautiful accents in the garden or pot.

What to do with the cut flowers and shoots?

The cut lavender flowers do not need to be thrown away or put in the compost. You can use them for different purposes instead. From scented sachets to the production of bath salts or tea, lavender is a very valuable medicinal and useful plant.

In the linen cupboard, for example, lavender can spread a fresh scent and keep moths away. To harvest the plant for this purpose, you should first have the right strain. There are species that are particularly suitable for extracting fragrance, including spike lavender and fragrance varieties of Provence lavender. You should harvest their flowers shortly before they bloom by cutting them off about 10 centimeters below the blossom on a sunny day, in the late morning. The flowers are then dried and filled into scented sachets that you hang in your closet.