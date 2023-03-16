Status: 03/09/2023 12:00 p.m With an intense scent and bright flowers, lavender beautifies every garden and balcony. In order for the Mediterranean subshrub to grow compactly and bloom beautifully, it should be cut twice a year.

Lavender gives every garden or balcony a touch of Mediterranean flair. At the same time he attracts insects like bees, bumblebees and butterflies and offers them food. The plant is relatively undemanding – provided lavender gets a sunny and wind-protected location.

Plant lavender in well drained soil

The Garden soil should be permeable so that there is no waterlogging. A slight slope or a Raised beds are therefore a good location. The soil should be rather nutrient-poor and calcareous, because lavender likes it barren. Therefore, it usually does not need to be fertilized. If you want to plant lavender in a pot, you should mix the soil with sand. The pot should be generously sized and have a drainage hole to prevent waterlogging.

When to cut lavender in spring?

Lavender should be pruned back twice a year for perfect blooms and a beautiful shape. The cut ensures that the plant remains nice and compact and does not bare too much from the inside. The first cut should be made in early spring. The timing is not easy to predict: if possible, there should be no more severe frost, but the lavender must not have sprout yet. This is usually between the end of February and mid-March.

A maximum of two thirds of the plant can be cut off. Important: Do not cut too deeply into the old wood, preferably a little above the previous year’s budding. Also cut away lignified and dried-up parts of the plant.

Prune lavender in summer

The second cut takes place in summer, preferably just before the lavender has faded. So he still has enough strength for a second flowering. The long flower stalks are cut off, which corresponds to about a third. It is best to leave the lower part with the green leaves and young shoots. If you miss the time for the second pruning, it is best not to cut at all to avoid frost damage.

Which lavender is hardy?

There are around 30 lavender species and countless varieties worldwide. If you want to be sure that the lavender gets through the winter without any problems, choose Lavandula Angustifolia, the so-called real lavender. He is hardy to about -15 degrees. The blue-violet variety “Hidcote Blue” or the pretty white variety “Arctic Snow” are particularly popular. Other types of lavender are less frost hardy and, depending on the region, need protection from twigs, brushwood or leaves. Alternatively, they should overwinter in a bucket in a bright room at around five to ten degrees.

hardy: yes, up to about -15 degrees

Wuchshöhe: about 30 to 50 centimeters

flower color: Pink, white, purple tones

heyday: July to September hardy: conditionally, up to about -5 degrees

Wuchshöhe: about 50 to 70 centimeters

flower color: Dark purple violet

heyday: July to August Hardy: conditionally, about -5 to -10 degrees

Wuchshöhe: about 50 to 80 centimeters

flower color: Graublau

heyday: June to September Hardy: conditionally, about -5 to -10 degrees

Wuchshöhe: 30 to 100 centimeters

flower color: Pink to light purple

heyday: May to August

Cook and season with lavender

Lavender is an unusual spice, but goes well with desserts and hearty dishes. If you want to use lavender in the kitchen, you should experiment a bit first. Because depending on the variety and quantity, the taste can be very different. Dried and fresh flowers also taste different. In any case, lavender should be used sparingly, because the taste is very intense and can quickly dominate a dish too much. The real lavender is used most frequently. Important: If you want to eat lavender, you should only use plants from organic farming.

