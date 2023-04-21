Cutting the tax wedge, Bankitalia freezes Giorgetti: “On average for those interested it will be worth 200 euros a year”. Him: “I’ll check the sources”

The new cut of tax wedge expected by Meloni government In the Def to support purchasing power but at the same time contribute to the “moderation of wage growth” will be worth on average 200 euros per year. Just over 16 euros per month. Word of Bank of Italywhich in the hearing on the document quantified in these terms, using its micro-simulation model, the benefit of the intervention which will be added to the reductions already in force equal to the 3% for those with gross income below 25,000 euros and at 2% between 25 thousand and 35 thousand euros. The calculation, which lays bare how little they are worth 3.4 billion if spread across the many taxpayers with low incomes, the Minister of Economy didn’t like it Giancarlo Giorgetti. Which, having heard in turn a few hours later, replied angrily: “I think it is something significant and not the 15 euros mentioned by the Bank of Italy, which I have the utmost respect for but which I promise to check the sources“.

Via Nazionale did the math starting from the hypotheses of invariance of the application thresholds already in force and the start of the new reliefs from next May. On the first point, however, the Def does not give any indications. The benefit financed with the difference between the trend deficit/GDP (the one with unchanged policies) and the programmatic value could obviously be worth more if lowered the income threshold under which it will apply. However we are talking about net monthly earnings in the order of a few tens of euros. Which will be added to the previous reductions and will thus be able to arrive at 40-50 euro for very low incomes rising to about eighty for those of 25 thousand euros. For the labor unions and also for Confindustria it is far too little.

Read Also Def, Court of Auditors: “The government does not say how it will finance interventions on the public administration, health care and pensions. The maneuver will be very demanding”

Giorgetti guaranteed that the measure will not be one-off but “will also be a priority in the future”. The premier Giorgia Meloni in fact he promised that by the end of the term the wedge will be cut by 5 points for everyone, as reiterated in these hours by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. Single extension of the current cuts plus the one that should start from May, however, will cost one for 2024 tens of billionswhich will add up to the resources to be found for the unchanged policies and for any further interventions, as noted by both Court of Auditors both fromParliamentary Budget Office.

It therefore seems very complicated that there are covers for a maxi tax intervention in favor of families with children like the one evoked on Wednesday by Lega (and rejected by oppositions and trade unions). It is no coincidence that Giorgetti held back: “I have read various proposals and ideas, we can discuss and I’m not foolish enough to think that only a tax incentive can have a significant effect on the birth rate. What we have to do is remove obstacles and disincentives. We cannot tax equally who it is single and who has a family with children because evidently whoever has children has gods costs which somehow alter the concept of progressiveness of the tax burden”.