Cutting the tax wedge: the comparison between the last governments, from Meloni to Renzi

The reduction of taxes on labor is a constant commitment of the governments that have followed in the last 10 years. From Renzi to Meloni, passing through Conte and Draghi. Above all, the so-called tax wedge is targeted – that is, the difference due to the tax authorities and contributions between the gross salary paid by companies and the net salary that arrives in the worker’s pockets -. In 2022, the Italian tax wedge was equal to 45.9%. against an OECD average of 34.6%.

Meloni government: nine-month term cut

In the work decree, approved by the Council of Ministers on 1 May, the tax wedge will be cut by 4 points for gross income up to 35 thousand euros. Overall, it is worth 3.5-4 billion which, spread over 9 months, can be worth 80-100 euros per month in payroll. This cut, which expires at the end of the year with the government’s willingness to find the funding to extend it, is added to what was envisaged in the maneuver approved last December. Then the Meloni government refinanced the 2% cut introduced by Draghi up to 35 thousand euros and increased this reduction to 3% up to 25 thousand euros, for a total cost of around 5 billion. In total, the cut for this year is worth 8.5-9 billion.

With Draghi lightening from 15-16 billion

Before the Meloni government, workers had already seen a 2% wedge cut by the Draghi government. However, the executive led by the former president of the ECB has also reduced the personal income tax, with a maneuver of around 7-8 billion which has brought the foreseen rates from five to four. To this he had initially added a 0.8% cut in the tax wedge (financed with 1.2 billion) fleshed out with another billion with the Aiuti bis decree. Total 9-10 billion. Added to this – with a clear impact on household accounts – was the arrival of the single allowance, a cost of around 18 billion a year, achieved by grouping what was previously foreseen for various measures in favor of dependent children but for whom additional resources have been allocated for around 6 billion a year. A tax relief, that of the Draghi government, which is therefore worth around 15-16 billion.

Renzi’s 80 euros

Both Prime Minister Monti and Letta had reduced the wedge and taxes on work with a dedicated fund the first and with an increase in personal income tax deductions and the reduction of some insurance premiums the second. With the Renzi government in 2014 comes the 80 euro bonus. A deduction of 960 euros per year for employees up to 24 thousand euros of income and with a décalage up to 26 thousand. The government had calculated an expenditure of around 10 billion and the Upb, the parliamentary budget office, also calculated the cost at over 9 billion.

Conte and the structural bonus

The Renzi bonus was then increased to 100 euros per month, for gross incomes up to 26,600 euros by the second Conte government, with a décalage of up to 40 thousand euros. The provision, valid only for the second half of 2020, was then made structural with the subsequent Budget law. The extension had cost 3 billion in 2020 and 5 billion in the following year.

