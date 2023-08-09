CWC method: with a simple trick to healthy hair

CWC Method Shiny, healthy hair with a simple trick



Supple hair with a small change when washing: The stern shows what you may have been doing wrong for years and introduces the CWC method.

Supple and healthy hair only through the right hair wash? That sounds almost too easy and too good to be true. With a minimal change in your washing routine, you can achieve just that. The stern shows what the CWC method is all about.

The washing routine, which is supposed to change everything, only changes a small thing in the previous order of washing the hair and is called the CWC method: conditioner – wash – conditioner. Alternatively, it is also called CSC: conditioner – shampoo – conditioner. The CWC or CSC method is an effective way to prevent hair damage and get smooth, soft hair. With this method, the conditioner is applied both before and after shampooing to give the hair double protection. This is particularly important in summer, as the hair is heavily stressed by exposure to light, salt water and chlorine. The application of the CWC method is relatively simple and can be carried out as follows:

Apply the conditioner to the hair and distribute it evenly. Rinse out the conditioner with lukewarm water and then use a moisturizing shampoo at the roots of the hair. The ends of the hair are left out for the time being. Rinse the shampoo out thoroughly. Then apply the conditioner again, but this time only to the ends of the hair.

CWC method: These conditioners are suitable



It is advisable to choose a highly moisturizing conditioner that contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and nourishing oils such as almond or argan oil to maximize the effectiveness of the CWC method.

An example of a suitable conditioner is Redken’s All Soft Conditioner, which contains a keratin-enriching complex and nourishing oils such as camelina and avocado oil. This conditioner instantly leaves hair soft and smooth, but it may feel heavy on thin hair.

CSC method: Almond or argan oil have a caring effect



Another example of a well-suited conditioner comes from the “Moroccanoil” brand. The moisturizing conditioner is rich and highly concentrated and suitable for daily use. It provides moisture, manageability and shine. The product is enriched with argan oil, vitamins A and E and red algae (which naturally attracts moisture).

Another recommended product is the “Shine Hyaluron Conditioner” from Ahuhu, which thanks to hyaluronic acid and other valuable extracts provides intensive moisturizing care and makes the hair shine.

Care after washing your hair



For extra care for dry hair, you should use a hair mask once or twice a week and apply a hair oil or serum after washing. The “Masque Thérapiste, Résistance” hair mask from Kérastase stimulates keratin synthesis and transforms brittle hair fibers from the inside out.

With the help of a complex that gives long-lasting moisture to dry hair, hair regains elasticity and shine. Always use good heat protection afterwards when styling with heat to avoid further hair damage.

The CSC or CWC method is a simple and effective way to prevent dry hair and get a smooth, shiny mane.

