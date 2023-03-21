It is an ongoing cyber attack against Ferrari, the giant from Maranello, which through its official portals has encountered technical problems in reference to customer contacts. Above all, the company has received a request for ransom by the hacker responsible. This was reported by the Maranello company itself on the evening of Monday 20 March.





Cyber ​​attack against Ferrari, what happened

Yesterday evening, Monday 20 March, a press release arrived from the Ferrari brand to report an IT attack against the systems complete with a ransom request by hackers.

The note was published by ‘Ansa’. For the moment, it is not known what type of attack the Maranello company suffered.

Cyberattack against Ferrari, but the company announces that it will not give in to the hackers’ ransom demand





According to the information gathered, the computer attack suffered by the Ferrari house could be a ransomware – where “ransom” stands for “ransom” – for this reason the brand has announced that it will not give in to any request for money.

The hackers, in fact, according to the note published by Ferrari would have come into possession of the data of some customers.

Maybe it can interest you What is Ransomware and why is it so dangerous?

The company’s response

In the note sent by the company to the press we read the following: “In the belief that the best course of action is to inform our customers, we have notified our customers of the potential exposure of their data and the nature of the event ”.





The brand announces that it has already taken the appropriate measures to protect customers and its systems: “Ferrari takes the issue of customer confidentiality very seriously and understands the importance of what has happened. We have partnered with experts per strengthen further our systems, of whose solidity we are confident”.

Then, the reply to the hackers responsible for the attack: “In line with its corporate policy, Ferrari will not welcome no request ransom as agreeing to such requests would fund criminal activities and would allow the perpetrators of the threats to perpetuate their attacks”.

Maybe it can interest you Hacker attack against Acea from Russia: ransomware spread by Black Basta: who are the cybercriminals

Finally, Ferrari announces that it has launched ainternal investigation “in collaboration with a company of cybersicurezza world leaders” and to have “informed the competent authorities“.





What is a ransomware

Ransomware is a type of cyber-attack in which hackers limit the victim’s access to their devices and systems upon requesting a ransom.

Ransomware first appeared in 1989 with the biologist Joseph Poppwho wrote the AIDS malware and sent it to many users disguised as an expiration notice for some software installed on their devices.

Victims of Popp’s attack saw a message pop up asking them to unlock expired software for $189.





Ransomware is usually targeted at corporate or institutional systems. In the summer of 2022, the website of the Revenue Agency was hit, while in February 2023, computer pirates hit Acea.



