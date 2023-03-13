Home Health Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked is a graphics pack for PC from the author of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked – Nerd4.life
Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked is a graphics pack for PC from the author of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked – Nerd4.life

Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked is a graphics pack for PC from the author of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked – Nerd4.life

A new texture pack for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for download, introducing new high-resolution environmental textures. Is called Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project and was developed by Halk Hogan PL.

Halk Hogan PL is the same developer as The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, which was implemented within The Witcher 3 next-gen update released last year. Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

New texture pack introduces new environmental textures such as roads, walls, terrain, vegetation, and objects for Night City and the Badlands area, with minimal performance cost (with just the right amount of VRAM).

More precisely, Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked was released in two different versions for better usability. The Ultra Quality version features the highest quality textures recommended for 1440p and 4K resolutions. The Balanced version, on the other hand, tries to balance texture quality with VRAM usage.

Halk Hogan PL posted a nuovo trailer di Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project showing the visual improvements made by the texture pack. You can check out the trailer below.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

