Two important actions for Marina Palmense. The terms of participation had expired on Monday, yesterday the opening of the envelopes of the tender relating to the construction works of the new gymnasium in Marina Palmense. The firm F.lli Loiudice won them. Last year, the structure was approved for funding of 1,300,000 euros for the construction of a new gym, a new multi-purpose multi-purpose indoor sports facility, in an area owned by the municipality, where it is possible to play soccer, volleyball and basketball. And in Marina Palmense full speed ahead also on sustainable mobility. The cycle path will have an extension.

