Home Health Cycle, when it doesn’t arrive this could be the cause
Health

by admin
If you have had problems with your menstrual cycle for a few months, the cause could be different from what you imagine.

This is a rather common problem and not necessarily related to menopause or pregnancy, so it is good to clarify.

Irregular cycle – Source AdobeStock

Many women, especially if they take the birth control pill o hormone therapiesclaim to have the absolutely regular cycle and to be able to predict with absolute certainty when it will arrive from month to month.

Unfortunately, however, and although menstruation is actually a biological clockit is good to bear in mind that at least once in a lifetime every woman experiences the problem of irregular periods.

If you have similar problems, know that it is not necessarily a related event menopause or even one pregnancy, but the causes must be sought elsewhere. So let’s see why menstruation can become irregular at certain times of the year.

Irregular menstrual cycle, what are the triggers

Menstruation usually first occurs around 12 years of age and disappear around the 45-55 years old (i.e. with the arrival of menopause). In general, most subjects tend to have them quite regularly and to be able to predict with absolute certainty when they will arrive; however, the situation in which even the most “regular” people can experience problems such as lack of cycle (call amenorrhea) or its irregularity.

Irregular cycle – Source AdobeStock

Therefore, if you are too young to have already entered menopause and, at the same time, you have made sure that you are not pregnant, know that there are other situations in which the cycle can be decidedly more irregular. In fact, similar situations can also arise in the case of forte stresswhich can often result hormonal swings not indifferent, but also eating disorders come overweight o underweight excessive.

Also hormonal problems such as thyroid problems can have a certain impact on menstrual regularity, so one of the first steps to take in case of problems is to immediately contact a endocrinologist. Finally it is good to keep in mind that also certain drug treatments they can affect hormones and consequently cause amenorrhea or even irregularity in menstruation.

