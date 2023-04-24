Cycling, Evenepoel triumphs again at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Bad fall for Pogacar: fractured wrist, he will have to have an operation

The reigning world champion in cycling, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, won the 109th edition of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the historic race held in Belgium. Eveneopoel is at the second consecutive affirmation: he was the first to cross the finish line last year too. It was since 1998, when Michele Bartoli succeeded, that a rider hadn’t won the ‘Liège’ two years in a row. However, it was also the fall of his rival that opened the door to the success of the Belgian athlete Tadej Pogacar, the other big favorite of the eve. The accident occurred about a third of the way through the race, at km 85, and involved several cyclists. But to have the worst, besides the Danish Mikkel Frølich Honoré, it was Pogacar himself, forced to retire after trying to get back on the saddle at first. Too strong pain after wrist injury. Indeed, when he arrived at the hospital, the bad news for the UAE Emirates arrived: the Slovenian champion reported the wrist fracture and will have to be operated on, probably already in the next few hours in the same Ghent hospital where he was hospitalized following the fall.

Copertina photo: EPA/JULIEN WARND

Read on about Open

Read also: