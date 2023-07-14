Cycling in Hamburg: 140 kilometers around the city | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 07/13/2023 3:10 p.m

Harbor flair, nature reserves, rivers and lakes: the circular bike tour starts at the Landungsbrücken and also leads to lesser-known corners of the city. It can be easily divided into four daily stages.

Around 140 kilometers around the Hanseatic city, through parks and nature reserves, harbor zones and along quiet lakes: Hamburg hobby cyclist Herbert Rönneburg has developed a tour for this purpose, which he also offers as a GPX download on his bike blog. The starting point is the Landungsbrücken, but you can also start the tour at other points, because it is usually not far to the nearest underground or S-Bahn station. If you are traveling fast, you can cover the entire route in two days. If you prefer to take a little more time for breaks and sightseeing, you should plan four daily stages.

Stage 1: From the harbor to the Bunthäuser Spitze and onto the Veddel (33 kilometers)

A bridge leads through the small nature reserve. Cycling is not allowed there.

From the starting point at the Landungsbrücken, you first go through the old Elbe tunnel over the Klütjenfeld cycle path bridge to Wilhelmsburg. The route continues along the Vering Canal and through the Inselpark to the Süderelbe. In summer, the Finkenried bathing area invites you to take a break by the water. The bike tour continues in the direction of Bunthäuser Spitze. A small lighthouse marks the southernmost point of the Elbe island of Wilhelmsburg.

Heuckenlock: refuge for rare birds

Right next door begins the Heuckenlock nature reserve, one of the last freshwater tidal floodplain forests in Europe. The area is an important refuge for birds. With a bit of luck you can even see a white-tailed eagle there. From this south-eastern point of the Elbe island, it curves north to the Hansahafen. The first stage ends there. With the S-Bahn line 3 you can get back to the city center from the Veddel stop in a few minutes.

Stage 2: From Hansahafen to Bergedorf (39 kilometers)

The “Peking”, a historic four-masted barque, has its berth in front of the harbor museum.

Before starting this stage, it is advisable to plan some time to visit the German Harbor Museum. The landmark of the exhibition, which is to be expanded in the coming years and supplemented by a new museum building, is the four-masted barque “Peking”. The tour starts over the Freihafenelbbrücke and continues on the northern side of the Elbe. At the Alexandra-Stieg you cross a pedestrian bridge to the Elbpark Entenwerder and over the Billwerder Bay barrier to the Elbe island of Kaltehofe. The museum there, which is dedicated to the subject of water, and the adjoining park with a nature trail are worth a stop.

On the Marschbahndamm to the Zollenspieker

The former railway embankment of the Marschbahn is now a popular cycle path.

Via the Kaltehofer and Moorfleeter main dykes you reach one of the most popular bicycle routes in the Hanseatic city: the old Marschbahndamm. It goes through the idyllic landscape of the Vierlande and Marschlande to the south-eastern tip of Hamburg, the Zollenspieker with the well-known ferry house. After a short break, continue on the path in a northerly direction to Bergedorf, where the day’s stage ends. In Bergedorf there is a connection to the S-Bahn in the direction of the city centre.

Stage 3: From Bergedorf to Ohlsdorf (34 kilometers)

From the end of May, the rhododendrons bloom around the tombs in the Ohlsdorf cemetery.

In Bergedorf, it’s worth making a detour to the castle, the only one in Hamburg’s urban area. Today, the museum for Bergedorf and the Vierlande is located inside the magnificent building. You then continue cycling in a northwesterly direction through the Boberger Niederung, a nature reserve with inland dunes and a bathing lake. The next larger destination is the Öjendorfer Park, whose large lake also invites you to swim in two places in summer. The lake was created in the 1920s by sand and gravel quarrying, served as a rubble pit for the destroyed districts in East Hamburg after the Second World War and finally filled with water after a puncture to the Schleemer Bach. The northern part of the lake is now a bird sanctuary.

Bramfelder See und Parkfriedhof Ohlsdorf

On the way in the direction of Ohlsdorf Cemetery, the route leads partly through dense buildings, partly through green areas and on the shore of Lake Bramfeld to the world‘s largest park cemetery. With its numerous tombs and memorials as well as its artistic horticultural design, it is worth a longer visit. Many well-known personalities such as Helmut and Loki Schmidt or Jan Fedder have found their last resting place here. The bicycle is ideal for exploring the cemetery, because the area is very spacious. The day’s stage ends at Ohlsdorf underground and S-Bahn station.

Stage 4: From Ohlsdorf to Teufelsbrück (34 kilometers)

Europe’s oldest dahlia garden in the Volkspark displays thousands of dahlias from 850 different species.

Ohlsdorf is the starting point of the last stage, which leads back to the Elbe. From the cemetery, the path initially runs in a westerly direction and north-west along the airport site. At the southern end, it is worth making a detour to the artist house Sootbörn in the small street of the same name. The Bauhaus-style building used to be a school, today artists show changing exhibitions there. We continue in the direction of Niendorf, past the small baroque church of the district and through the forest area of ​​the Niendorf enclosure. Along the river Kollau and narrow green spaces, the path leads to the Volkspark Altona with its old stock of trees. In late summer and autumn, a visit to the dahlia garden with around 11,000 plants is worthwhile.

Through the Jenisch Park to the Elbe

The next destination of the stage is the Loki Schmidt Garden, which attracts with many botanical rarities. Admission is free, bicycles must be parked outside. If you don’t want to stop here, you can cycle straight on to Jenischpark. You have to push the bike there, but it’s worth it. The Jenischhaus, a historic country estate that is now a museum, is located on a hill in the middle of the park. The view from there stretches far over the Elbe. For those interested in art, the park offers two other exhibitions: The Ernst Barlach House shows a large collection of works by the Expressionist sculptor and draftsman, the Bargheer Museum is dedicated to the Hamburg painter Eduard Bargheer.

The round tour (yellow marking) leads through very different parts of Hamburg.

The Teufelsbrück pier on the Elbe is to the south of Jenischpark – this is where the circular tour ends. The last kilometers to the Landungsbrücken are covered on the water with the ferry. To do this, you first have to take ferry line 64 to Finkenwerder and change to line 62 there. Bikes can be taken on the ferries free of charge. If you like, you can alternatively cycle the approximately eight-kilometer route to the Landungsbrücken.

