Go cycling frequently it makes us feel good. It is now confirmed by scientific evidence, in fact, that using the bicycle both daily as a means of transport and as a sports training, brings numerous benefits to the body. It is a physical activity that helps prevent various pathologiesincluding cardiovascular ones.

Cycling is an activity within everyone’s reach and is practicable at any age: it is a safe activity and that, with one well gradable effortlets keep a good physical shape and contributes to our psychological balance, thanks to the production of endorphins that follows its use.

We talk about it with Dr. Michele LagioiaHealth Medical Director of Humanitas.

Cycling is good for the heart

L’respiratory and aerobic activity required by the bicycle causes, if practiced consistently, a moderate increase in cavity spaces and hypertrophy of the walls of the heart, thus improving resistance to fatigue and respiratory capacity. Never benefits to the cardiovascular system they do not end there: cycling in fact contributes to the decrease of diastolic blood pressure, increases the elasticity of the vein walls and increases blood circulation in the lower limbs, preventing swelling and consequent circulation fatigue.

Pedaling helps burn fat and calories (about 600 kcal in one hour with sustained pedaling), thus helping to decrease fat and improve metabolism by keeping the cholesterol levels, blood sugar and triglycerides. In this way, the risk of onset of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke is reduced. The bicycle – thanks to the possibility of varying the effort in a wide and precise way – is also recommended, in some cases, to patients who are recovering from interventions on the heart system, obviously at reduced intensity and under strict medical supervision.

Muscles, joints and bones: all the benefits of cycling

The benefits of the bicycle also include the cartilage protection of hips, knees and ankles, which are trained with the rotary movement pedaling without overloading the joints. In addition, the same position that one assumes when pedaling also protects the vertebral columnbecause the weight is discharged through the bicycle onto the handlebars and saddle.

I muscles that come more toned with cycling, more or less intense, are those of the calves, thighs and buttocks, while those of the arms, torso and lower back are in any case stressed. There standing pedaling helps strengthen the abdominals.

From city trips to training

Whenever possible, using the bicycle to get around the city is particularly recommended. In fact, it allows you to take advantage of the travel time to exercise and spend more time outdoors and enjoy the sunlight. However, if traveling a few kilometers can prove to be a beneficial activity useful to counteract a sedentary lifestyleset the body in motion and control the weight (obviously if the practice is constant and always in combination with a healthy diet and a balanced lifestyle), however, cannot be considered a real workout.

To be able to talk about work outin fact, one must urge the body with one pedaling committed and a long journey of approx 45-60 minutes per day (or more, depending on training level).

Who is not recommended to ride a bicycle?

But is cycling good for everyone? There are circumstances in which it is appropriate to pay more attention: in the case of infectionsurinary systemacute and chronic inflammatory diseases of the genitals, or hemorrhoids.

Furthermore, those who are not sufficiently trained could face excessive stressesis a problem that can affect those who suffer from cardiovascular pathologies (which, as we have said, must train under strict medical supervision), but also who is affected by Disc herniation and lumbosciatica should solve the problem before resuming the cycling activity. In particular, the lumbar spine and the sciatic nerve can go into distress in case of poorly distributed load or wrong positions.

The advice is files them energy according to your fitness and avoid overloads, even using a good heart rate monitor. A bicycle suitable for the route to be followed is certainly the first step to avoid excessive effort.

