Cycling World Championships: Ganna in the final for gold in pursuit

Filippo Ganna qualified for the final for the individual pursuit gold at the cycling World Championships in Glasgow. The blue qualified with the best time (4’01”344) and in the evening he will challenge the British Daniel Bigham. The other blue, Jonathan Milan, will instead play the final for the bronze against the Portuguese Oliveira.

Stop for 50 minutes for the road race of the Cycling World Championship which is underway in Scotland. The organizers decided to stop, while a group of nine riders was on the run. The road from the start in Edinburgh to the finish in Glasgow was blocked by protesters who would have glued themselves to the embankment. At the restart, the big group had to wait for the advantage that the small group had accumulated before the stop to resume the chase.

Five people arrested and the claim of ‘This is rigged’, a Scottish environmental group that has already made striking gestures of protest against the exploration of hydrocarbon sources in the United Kingdom. This is the outcome of the clamorous protest that interrupted the road race of the cycling World Championship for almost an hour on the road from Carron Valley between Edinburgh and Glasgow. The activists had blocked the road by gluing their hands to the asphalt with cement, 191 kilometers from the finish, and the organizers explained that it was necessary to stop the race because the riders would have passed, but the team cars would not.

