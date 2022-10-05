Cystic fibrosis is the most common serious genetic disease in the world. In Italy alone, 200 children with the Cftr gene mutation are born every year. And their life expectancy averages 40 years. Thanks to gene therapies, many advances in research have been made in recent years, but to date an effective cure does not exist. A new approach capable of genetically combating fibrosis comes from Yale University, where a “genetic editor” has been programmed to correct the mutation in DNA.