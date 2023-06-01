Cystitis after intercourse: the strategies to adopt to prevent it

There are many women who suffer from cystitis after sexual intercourse, a problem that can be annoying and difficult to eradicate. Fortunately, something can be done to prevent it.

Having intimacy with your partner is more than normal and should be a moment of absolute pleasure not only mentally but also physically. However, this is not always the case for some women, who not only experience pain during penetration, but also experience problems in the following days, manifesting cystitis after intercourse.

Anyone who has suffered at least once in their life from this type of inflammation knows how troublesome it can be, in some cases even difficult to eradicate. However, one must not withdraw into oneself or be ashamed to talk about it, indeed if the situation becomes frequent it is good to arrange an appointment with your trusted gynecologist to identify the causes.

Cystitis after intercourse: an annoying but widespread problem

Lto cystitis after intercourse, better known as “post coital cystitis” or “morning after cystitis”, consists of an inflammation of the bladder mucosawhich often occurs on an infectious basis, which occurs usually 24-72 hours after sexual intercourse. However, it is not said that it always occurs, but if the situation becomes too frequent it would be good not to underestimate the problem.

Furthermore, neglecting it can also lead to involvement of the ureters and kidneyswhich is why it should never be done.

Very often this situation occurs for the particular conformation of the female reproductive system and is a consequence of the friction that is generated during penetration. This is how real micro-lesions are formed, which lead to intimate burning, which can lead to having to urinate more frequently and in a painful way.

Then there are others factors which can trigger it and which should be kept in mind. This is the case, for example, of those who have little vulvo-vaginal lubrication (there are special creams to use before intimacy), chronic inflammation of the external genitalia (vestibulodynia) e contracture of the levator ani muscle during penetration.

Don’t be discouraged if you notice that you suffer from cystitis after intercourse, the problem can fortunately be solved definitively thanks to some little “tricks”.

The first step to take could be to try to increase the duration of foreplayuseful not only because it facilitates understanding with the partner, but also to increase lubrication and reduce the possibility of irritation and micro-lesions following penetration.

The psychological aspect also plays an important role, which is exactly why you should try relax the pelvic muscles through stretching and self-massage. If necessary, a visit to a pelvic floor specialist may be helpful.

Once the relationship is over. it is important to wash with warm water e use only detergents that reflect the PH. The power supply should also be varied and not spicy (except in exceptional cases), as well as ensure hydration to the body drinking at least two liters of water a day. It is also useful take cranberry extracts which make Escherichia Coli less aggressive towards the bladder mucous.