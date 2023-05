ROME. Twenty years conducting top Rai broadcasts. And then, suddenly, closing the 2023 season and at the same time closing the long experience in state television. For Fabio Fazio, yesterday’s was perhaps the most difficult episode. The Fazio style is the Fazio style, but this time there was a sad tone, eyes downcast, the lump in the throat that accompanied the entire episode and spoke more than a thousand speeches.

The opening applause is a standing ovation. He is moved, but holds on…