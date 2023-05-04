DAAB initiative: An “edible forest garden” for Mönchengladbach

Mönchengladbach – An intact environment and unpolluted air are of great importance for people with asthmatic and allergic diseases. Therefore, the German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) has been focusing on the topic of climate change for years. Against this background, the idea of ​​the edible forest garden was born.

Several years ago, the DAAB researched for the Federal Environment Agency which new, potentially invasive plants were getting into private gardens through garden centers and online shops and from there into the surrounding area. For this purpose, plants were recorded that trigger allergies and others that are primarily allergy-friendly. These empirical values ​​form the basis of the edible forest garden project.

So it made sense to initiate a climate-relevant topic at the headquarters of the federal office in Mönchengladbach. The DAAB approached the mags with this idea and was able to inspire them with the concept. This is how the realization of the edible forest garden came about.

The following goals are pursued with the edible forest garden:

The edible forest garden is mainly suitable for people with allergic diseases. Basically, these are most insect-pollinated, flowering, trees and shrubs with edible fruits

With the edible forest garden, a contribution is made to (micro) climate improvement

the edible forest garden can be used for nature education purposes. Kindergartens, schools (green classroom) and other institutions are actively involved. The harvest can be combined with cooking/processing the fruit together. In addition, the DAAB provides information for children about food allergies and about cooking and processing the harvest

the project can be transferred to other municipalities. For this reason, the DAAB also worked together with organisations, universities and ministries that are pursuing similar projects from the outset.

Examples of planting include:

High level: Nut and fruit trees such as: chestnuts, apple trees, cherry trees, pear trees, plums, mirabelle plums, etc.

Middle level: Wild fruit trees/shrubs such as: cornus, pear, black elder, sloe, rose hips, medlar, whitebeam, wild plum, wild pears, chokeberries, service berries, hawthorn

Lower level: Berry bushes: e.g. currants and gooseberries, raspberries, blackberries, quinces, blueberries, barberries, etc.

Bottom layer: Edible herbs – eg: woodruff, wild garlic, comfrey, borage, wild strawberries

Optional can be integrated into the planting / the project: flowering islands with insect-friendly perennials, beehives (integrate beekeepers), insect hotels, hedgehog houses, raised beds (vegetables).

More information at: www.daab.de