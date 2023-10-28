DAAB Online-Allergietage 2023 / 13-17 November 2023

Mönchengladbach – The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is committed to providing information and medically proven allergy knowledge for those affected at the 2023 Online Allergy Days. Under the motto “Fact Check” we offer webinars, podcasts and lectures. Registration is now possible free of charge at www.allergietag-online.de.

Allergies are on the rise, but they are not always recognized and treated early enough. New clinical pictures are constantly emerging and new treatment procedures have to be explained to patients. From November 13th to 17th, the DAAB will provide information about different types of allergies, triggers and current treatment options with numerous webinars, lectures, podcasts and video talks as part of the online allergy days.

Interested parties and families with affected children who suffer from allergies, anaphylaxis, neurodermatitis, urticaria or food intolerances receive current, medically proven allergy knowledge from outstanding doctors and can therefore better deal with their illness and possible treatment options. Understanding allergic diseases and answering personal questions not only supports those affected in making decisions regarding their treatment options – it is also very likely to have a positive effect on later compliance, adherence to therapy and thus a better quality of life.

From November 13th – 17th, 2023, numerous contributions will be shown over 5 days in different formats such as interviews, webinars, podcasts and online talks. Posts are visible to registered visitors for 5 days. Registration is now possible free of charge at www.allergietag-online.de. There is additional free information material and workbooks for registered participants to work on their own.

Every day has a specific motto. By the way: DAAB members (www.daab.de/daab/member- Werden/) have the opportunity to permanently view the contributions in the online member area (www.daab-memberbereich.de/).

Montag 13.11.2023

What is an allergy?

All year round – indoor allergens house dust mites, animal hair and the like;

Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)

Tuesday November 14th, 2023 Neurodermatitis

Live doctor’s consultation

New treatment options

Influence of stress and relaxation

Wednesday November 15, 2023 Respiratory disease/severe asthma

Understanding medications and active ingredients

New treatment options

Patients taking biologics in nutritional therapy

Thursday November 16th, 2023 Urticaria/Hives:

Patient reports from all over the world

News from research

Urticaria Campus: self-learning tool

Freitag 17.11.2023

RSV infections in children and adults

About the German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB)

The German Allergy and Asthma Association (DAAB) is the oldest (since 1897) and largest patient and consumer protection association for children and adults with allergies, asthma, urticaria and neurodermatitis. Our commitment also includes individual advice and independent, unbureaucratic support for members and those seeking advice.

We have extensive information and tips available on nutrition topics as well as many other allergy, respiratory and skin topics. You can also find useful information on the DAAB website (www.daab.de).

