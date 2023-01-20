news-txt”>

The first living lung transplant in Italy was performed at the Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. A man has in fact donated part of a lung to his 5-year-old son who has thalassemia. Precisely because of this disease, the father had already donated the marrow to the little one. But this donation caused a reaction, the so-called graft-versus-host disease, in which the transplanted cells attack the recipient’s organs, in this case the rejection had caused irreversible lung damage to the little one. Father and son are hospitalized with a reserved prognosis but the doctors are confident.

“It is an extremely complex operation, performed in a center that has great experience in pediatric and lung transplantation, and which once again demonstrates the level of excellence of Italian transplantology”: thus the director of the National Transplant Center Massimo Cardillo comments the news. “A lot of caution is still needed – underlines Cardillo – while waiting for the prognosis of the little recipient and his donor to be resolved, but everything is going as expected. The use of the lung lobe of the child’s father, already a marrow donor, constitutes an important immunological advantage: the precedents in Europe are very rare and sporadic and in fact, despite the fact that for 10 years the Italian law has provided for the possibility of donating the lung lobe while still alive, specific authorization from the Cnt was needed for this first attempt. in any case, I find it highly symbolic that it was carried out by the city’s transplant center, symbol of the fight against Covid, a real ‘breath transplant’ after a long period of emergency for the Health Service and for the whole country”.