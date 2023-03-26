Home Health Daily balance – a lot has been achieved for care and health in Germany
Daily balance – a lot has been achieved for care and health in Germany

Important steps for a more attractive nursing profession

Training and examination regulations for the nursing professions

Die Nursing Professions Training and Examination Ordinance supplements the Nursing Professions Act and implements it in detail. The ordinance regulates, for example, details of the training structure, the training content, the examinations and the recognition of foreign professional qualifications. The regulation, which was passed in the cabinet on June 13, 2018, is an important step towards making the nursing profession more attractive.

Nursing Professions Training Funding Ordinance (PflAFinV)

The financing of nursing training is also being reformed. School fees are abolished. The hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient nursing services are obliged to pay the trainees an appropriate remuneration. The Nursing Professions Training Funding Ordinance (PflAFinV) regulates the necessary details for this. The draft bill was launched on June 18, 2018.

