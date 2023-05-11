Daily vitamin D may reduce cancer mortality. « Medicine in the Library

Vitamin D intake could reduce population cancer mortality by twelve percent, provided the vitamin is taken daily. This was the result of an evaluation of 14 very high quality studies conducted at the German Cancer Research Center with a total of almost 105,000 participants.

© Adobe Stock

Vitamin D deficiency is widespread worldwide and is especially common among cancer patients. In a study of colorectal cancer patients, researchers diagnosed a vitamin D3 deficiency in 59 percent of participants, which was also associated with a poor prognosis.

“Based on current studies, vitamin D3 supplementation probably doesn’t protect against developing cancer, but it could reduce the likelihood of dying from cancer“. – say the researchers.

“We observed this 12% reduction in cancer mortality after untargeted administration of vitamin D3 to individuals with and without vitamin D deficiency. We can therefore assume that the effect is significantly higher for those people who are actually vitamin D deficient“says Prof. Ben Schoettker.

In studies, low daily doses were 400 to 4,000 IU per day and higher doses given at longer intervals were 60,000 to 120,000 IU once a month or less.

Read the full text of the article:

Efficacy of vitamin D3 supplementation on cancer mortality: Systematic review and individual patient data meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.

Kuznia S, Zhu A, Akutsu T, Buring JE, Camargo CA Jr, Cook NR, Chen LJ, Cheng TD, Hantunen S, Lee IM, Manson JE, Neale RE, Scragg R, Shadyab AH, Sha S, Sluyter J, Tuomainen TP, Urashima M, Virtanen JK, Voutilainen A, Wactawski-Wende J, Waterhouse M, Brenner H, Schöttker B.

Ageing Res Rev. 2023, DOI: 10.1016/j.arr.2023.101923.



Source: the German Cancer Research Center