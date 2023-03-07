Is UHT milk much less nutritious than fresh milk? The treatment called UHT («ultra high temperature», i.e. heating to about 140 degrees for a few seconds) involves only slight variations to the nutritional values ​​of milk. Limited losses, which are amply compensated for by the ease of distribution and conservation of the milk thus treated which, at room temperature, can last up to 3-6 months. There is a 6% loss of the biological value of proteins, no influence on fat and calcium, some variation in the content of vitamins D and A, 30% less B1 and B12 and 50% less vitamin C ( of which, however, milk is not a significant source). Reductions that do not significantly deplete the significant nutritional benefits of milk. *Contents taken from the book «Miraggi Alimentari» by Marcello Ticca (ed. Laterza)

Does skimmed milk contain less calcium? Milk and milk derivatives in the Italian diet provide an important contribution of soccer, essential mineral for the construction and maintenance of the skeleton, for blood coagulation and for muscle contraction. Many of those who prefer skimmed milk for a lighter choice (but whole milk is not all that “fat”, with only 3.6 g of fat per 100 grams compared to 0.2 g for skimmed milk) fear that the lean version contain less football, but that’s not the case. Indeed, there are 119 milligrams of calcium in whole milk and 125 milligrams in skimmed milk. Strange? If there is less fat, it is logical that the concentration of the remaining components increases, even if only slightly.

These are unfounded claims. To digest milk, the body needs to produce sufficient quantities of a enzyme, lactase. In some geographical areas (especially in Asia) in adulthood lactase is no longer produced, and therefore milk is no longer well tolerated. On the contrary, the enzyme is well present in Northern Europe and North America (and around two billion people in the world digest milk well even as adults) probably because drinking milk offers greater quantities of soccer to peoples who are less exposed to sunrays. Milk is not associated with any increase in the frequency of cancers (data from the European Code against Cancer of the IARC and theAmerican Institute for Cancer Research) and the football it provides us with is an aid against osteoporosis and risk of fractures (especially if taken in childhood and adolescence, given that peak bone mass is completed within the first 30 years of life). Milk also brings high-quality protein, as well as vitamins and other important mineralssuch as iodine.

Despite this, little milk and yoghurt and a lot of cheese are consumed in Italy. The daily portion of milk in adults is on average 120 g per day, while the Italian Guidelines suggest 2-3 portions of 125 g each (one medium glass).

Raw milk is milk milked, refrigerated at 4 degrees and not cured with the classic "pasteurization" (heating at 72 degrees for 15 seconds). Treated in this way, it keeps both its component of unchanged lactose (with problems for those who are intolerant) and the risks of bacterial proliferation. Despite the cautions, in raw milk it is practically in fact, it is impossible to exclude the presence of germs: even the best prepared and stored food can present or develop a considerable bacterial load, capable of causing severe foodborne infections. This is why in Italy there is theobligation to consume it after boilinga process more harmful (for vitamins and other nutrients) than pasteurization, which leaves the nutritional value of this important food substantially unchanged and completely eliminates pathogens (also increasing shelf life, as written above).

Is yogurt a panacea for the intestine? It is an exaggerated definition. Yogurt is a great product which not only provides (in a more digestible form) the same precious nutrients contained in milk, but which is also more suitable for those who are lactose intolerant because it contains only half of it. The beneficial action of yogurt on intestinal bacterial flora is limited, however, because most of the beneficial lactic ferments it contains cannot overcome the stomach acid barrier and to arrive in the intestine in sufficient quantities to act effectively.

Is butter fatter than oil? In reality, butter, on an equal weight basis, contains less fat than any type of oil (83.5% against 100%) and therefore it is a little less “caloric”: 100 g of butter provides 760 kcal against 900 for oil. The nutritional “advantages” of butter, however, stop at the fact that it is enough well digestible and a decent source of vitamin Abecause the fats it contains are the «unfavorable» ones: 49 g of saturated fatty acids (which raise blood cholesterol) and 250 mg of cholesterol in 100 grams of butter.

In comparison, olive oil has only 16 g of saturated fat and no cholesterol and contains 83 g of unsaturated fatty acids (only 27 in butter), the more favourable (almost all excellent oleic acidwhich increases good cholesterol).

The advice for butter lovers, therefore, is to follow the Italian Guidelines which suggest limiting yourself, if you want to use it, to a maximum daily portion of one teaspoon.

There are no cheeses that can truly be defined as «lean», even if it is true that cheeses fresh (compared to seasoned) contain more water and less fat, therefore fewer calories per serving. For example, it is true that the caloric density of the much loved mozzarella is lower than that of many other cheeses, but this does not mean that it still contains a fair percentage of fat: in that of cow 19% (with 250 calories per 100 g), in that of buffalo 24% (with 290 calories).