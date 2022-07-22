Home Health Daisy and Shy Guys Join Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Roster Tomorrow – Mario Strikers: Battle League Football
Daisy and Shy Guys Join Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Roster Tomorrow – Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Daisy and Shy Guys Join Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Roster Tomorrow – Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Thanks to pre-launch data mining, we know that Nintendo plans to support Mario Strikers: Battle League Football for quite some time after launch. Today, we know how this will deliver, as the trailer for the first free update revealed that both Daisy and Shy Guy will be joining Next Level Games’ sports game as playable characters.

Daisy will be coming to the game tomorrow (July 21st), and she’ll be a character that’s technically terrific, maybe even a technically unbeatable type. As for the shy guy, this will be an all-rounder, and the choice of gear is the most important thing.

As for gear, we’re told knight gear will also be added as part of this update, along with increased power and firing by anyone who wears it. Also, desert ruined stadiums are being added so you can play football in new environments.

Check out all of them as part of the trailer for the free update below.

