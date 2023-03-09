A study of the Monzino Cardiology Center, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, reveals how the “functional deficiency” of iron is a prognostic factor for heart failure which helps to predict the evolution of the disease and allows it to be treated better. The data just published confirm that in patients with heart failure the “functional” iron deficiency is associated with a worse prognosis, which is why it is very important to diagnose and treat it to reduce the risk of mortality. Anemia and iron deficiency are known to be risk factors for hospitalization and mortality in patients with heart failure. In fact, it is estimated that anemia, which means low blood hemoglobin values, affects 53-58 percent of patients with heart failure, while iron deficiency, defined as insufficient availability of iron for the needs of the whole organism, is present in 60-70 percent of patients.

“Iron deficiency, if defined exclusively according to the criteria of international guidelines, does not always allow to identify among all patients with heart failure those at higher risk and who therefore, more than others, benefit from iron supplementation. Thanks to our studies, we have identified which parameters are able to identify this subgroup of patients at higher risk. These are patients with a functional iron deficiency, i.e. patients with ferritin values ​​(iron “in stock” in some organs) between 100 and 300 mcg/L and transferrin saturation (the protein that transports iron in the blood) less than 20 percent” explains prof. Piergiuseppe Agostoni, coordinator of the study, director of the critical and rehabilitative cardiology department of the Monzino Cardiological Center and full professor of cardiovascular diseases at the University of Milan.

“Basically in these people – continues Professor Agostoni – the availability of iron is insufficient for the performance of cellular functions, first of all the production of energy, even if they globally have adequate iron deposits. In fact, in order for the amount of iron not to negatively affect the severity of the disease, there must be enough of it, both stationary in deposits and “in circulation”, that is, available to all the cells of the body that need it. Another important aspect to take into consideration is that the worst prognosis associated with functional deficit is most likely caused by the presence of a chronic inflammatory state. This observation changes the way we see decompensation, which can also manifest itself as an inflammatory disease”. The study recruited 800 patients admitted to the Monzino Cardiology Center diagnosed with heart failure who were followed up for 5 years with the aim of evaluating the relationship between iron deficiency and mortality. “At Monzino we measure the balance of all patients’ irons. The clinical message of our work is therefore first of all a recommendation to all specialized centers to carry out the blood tests necessary to identify any deficiency. We also remind you that in the presence of functional iron deficiency there are already targeted drugs, such as ferrocarboxymaltose, which can be administered intravenously. An appropriate diagnosis can therefore save the life of many patients and improve their quality” concludes Agostoni.

Read also other news about new news

Follow us on the Nova News social channels on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Telegram