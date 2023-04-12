Tenzin Peljor he is a monk who has been dealing with “complicated problems of Tibetan Buddhism” for years, as reported on his blog, which boasts millions of visitors. Peljor, that is to say, it tells users sexual abuse within his community, abuses mostly wrapped in a blanket of silence.

Interviewed by Republic after the episode that starred the Dalai Lama in a “close” encounter with a child during an event involving a school visit to the temple Excellent Of Dharamshala, said he was “shocked” by the video of the Tibetan spiritual leader inviting the boy to “suck his tongue”. “I felt like I was going crazy, I was disgusted. He really hurt me. I couldn’t get that image out of my head.” But after the initial disgust, he too says he read a “very balanced” article in the weekly Spiegel and that I have searched for the complete version of the video.

According to Peljor whoever released the full video would have inserted emojis with hugs and other similar elements and most likely in the first instance what was received was only a loving gesturehowever “disturbing”, but similar to a joke: Peljor remember that the Dalai Lama “he is a very warm, goliardic personality, who often seeks physical contact”. “I met the Dalai Lama – continues the monk – I can testify that he always has the tendency to joke, to physical contact, I remember him with the Native Americans who took the jewels they were wearing and brought them to a few centimeters from his eyes, laughing. Other times he’d take someone’s hair and put it on his chin, like a beard. Sometimes, in an attempt to express closeness, it can cross some boundaries. This time, undoubtedly, it happened. But we need to investigate his intentions.

In the days following the incident, the Dalai Lama he has also been accused of paedophilia and there have been many insinuations about any episodes that have already taken place but probably passed over in silence. “How can I judge if someone is a paedophile? I’m not a psychiatrist. But I, in many years, have never seen him commit a pedophile act until now ”, he continues Peljor, who is above all concerned with the conditions and reactions of the child protagonist of the “scandal” and his parents.

On the other hand, regarding the repercussions of the incident on the Buddhist community, Worse it tells of a split between those who try to defend their spiritual leader and those who instead condemn him as “disgusting”, completely censoring his gesture. There are also those who defend the Dalai Lama asserting that the greeting with the tongue is a gesture used in ancient times Tibet, but according to Pejor this is not the case: “the traditional greeting with the tongue has absolutely nothing to do with an invitation to ‘suck one’s tongue’”. What is certain is that for the investigative work on sexual abuse, carried out also thanks to his blog, the event that is making the world discuss and indignant represents a “drama”: “because a community polarized between guilty and innocent Dalai Lama does not have the serenity to build bridges and discuss abuses in monasteries and in the community”.