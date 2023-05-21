Damage count. Fields, companies, roads and tourism: 5 billion lost

CERVIA – The Romagna countryside these days seems like boundless rice fields. Only that vineyards, pear trees, nectarine peaches or kiwi plants emerge from the water. Then there’s everything that doesn’t emerge, just like wheat, potatoes or beets. The bill for the damage caused by the flood can only start from the fields where the plants are suffocating. Aware, however, that to the final sum must be added interrupted roads and collapsed bridges, the sheds…