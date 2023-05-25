“Damage for 500 thousand euros”. Fundraising is open

The flood that violently hit Forlì and Romagna in these days of May 2023 has unfortunately not only affected the homes of the population, but also the buildings dedicated to services, shops and gyms. The G. Mercuriali gymnasium, located in via Isonzo 54, Forlì, one of the areas most affected by the flooding of the river, has seen the water invade its premises and the mud impregnate everything, causing enormous damage to gymnastic equipment and not only.

As soon as the danger passed, the shovelers – the “chi burdel de paciug” – belonging to the associations that attend the gym and volunteers from all over Italy rolled up their sleeves to make the gym usable again, or at least recognizable. “We therefore want, first of all, to thank all the volunteers who are working hard these days to restore the gym premises, all the friends of the clubs who were training their gymnasts until the other day in view of the upcoming championships, and today they shovel elbow to elbow”, write the local clubs Polisportiva Cava gymnastics, Gymnica 96, Forti e Liberi and Polisportiva Edera.

“With each shovelful of mud, awareness of the damages suffered increases and optimistic estimates see an amount of around 500,000 euros, a figure likely to rise as we manage to shed light on the recoverable and irreparably damaged equipment: we are talking, in addition to the securing all the systems, beams, tables, platforms, mattresses and much more, essential material for the training of the teams who train in this gym, making our Forlì proud.

For this reason, a fundraiser has been activated where everyone will be able to offer their contribution to make the G. Mercuriali gym in via Isonzo accessible and usable again, and finally allow the hundreds of gymnasts who attend it to return to training with a smile on their faces. face. To support the initiative, it is possible to make a bank transfer made out to ASD Ginnastica Forlì to the IBAN: IT64 Q030 6909 6061 0000 0196 378 with the description “reconstruction due to flood”.







