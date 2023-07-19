damage to cars, houses and crops

Violent hailstorms, wind and thunderstorms in all the provinces of the Veneto. A new episode of destructive bad weather which occurred in the late afternoon of today, July 19, first in north-eastern Veneto, with an intense hailstorm which particularly affected the areas of the municipalities of Montebelluna, Cornuda, Crocetta del Montello and Pederobba, in province of Treviso. In the images that residents have posted on social media, also relaunched by the «Meteo in Veneto» website, you can see grains of

ice the size of tennis balls. Major damages are reported at

cars left in parking lots.

The damage from Treviso to Padua and up to the province of Venice

A violent hailstorm also unloaded in the Padua area, especially in Camposampiero and Campodarsego, but grains as big as walnuts also fell in Cittadella, Limena and San Giorgio in Bosco. But also in the Venetian area of ​​Stra and Vigonovo with trees in the middle of the road that blocked the road system and the bodies of the devastated cars.

The heavy budget of Alta Padovana

The hailstorm was very strong around 21 in the Upper Padua area, especially in the area between Arsego, Campodarsego and Sant’Andrea di Campodarsego. Grains as big as peaches fell on crops in the open field, all in the key stage of vegetative development. Several greenhouses were also devastated, whose tarpaulins flew off, as well as the vegetable gardens. Furthermore, wind gusts of 120 hours were recorded in the Codevigo area. “For the moment it is not possible to make an overall estimate of the damage – comments Cia Padova – We will have to wait a few days: only after the inspections by the technicians will we have an order of magnitude”.

The CIA’s alarm and requests for help for farmers

“More and more today agricultural entrepreneurs work as in an emergency room – specifies the president of Cia Padova, Luca Trivellato – That is, they intervene directly on the fields to try to save what can be saved when events of this magnitude occur”. Among the effects of the ongoing climate emergency, he adds, “we must include these real perfect storms, which destroy everything where they strike: in a few minutes, the work of an entire season vanishes”. “We ask the institutions – he concludes – for concrete closeness, albeit with adequate economic support, in an objectively difficult moment for the sector”.

