damages for billions, huge work. From Tuesday the freeze on mortgages and taxes

Bologna, 18 May 2023 – More flooding, more evacuations, more fear. The first sunny morning (although today is still red alert) also does not correspond to a truce bad weather in Emilia Romagnawhich ravaged the provinces of Ravennathe territory from Bologna up to Rimini causing already 9 victims. This morning the Santerno, one of the rivers on red alertand it also completely flooded Lugo. Watched special the Secchia, the Reno that threatens Cento, the Panaro, but also the Montone which yesterday evening north of Forlì (Villafranca area) broke another embankment.

Still difficult the mobility: sections of the A14 remain closed and a major landslide at Sasso Marconi causes queues on the A1 as well. For today still red alert and schools closed in most of the municipalities affected. Nine victims of the flood: be a Forli; one, overwhelmed by a landslide, in Cesena, and a married couple in Ronta di Cesena, overwhelmed by the water, with the woman dragged by the flood for 20 km to Cesenatico. Canceled, on the weekend, the Imola F1 Grand Prix by decision of the organizers, while it should take place regularly tomorrow Bruce Springsteen concert in Ferrara. A CDM on the bad weather emergency is scheduled for Tuesday 23 May.

