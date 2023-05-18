damages for billions, huge work. From Tuesday the freeze on mortgages and taxes

Bologna, 18 May 2023 – More flooding, more evacuations, more fear. The first sunny morning (although today is still red alert) also does not correspond to a truce bad weather in Emilia Romagnawhich ravaged the provinces of Ravennathe territory from Bologna up to Rimini causing already 9 victims. This morning the Santerno, one of the rivers on red alertand it also completely flooded Lugo. Watched special the Secchia, the Reno that threatens Cento, the Panaro, but also the Montone which yesterday evening north of Forlì (Villafranca area) broke another embankment.
Still difficult the mobility: sections of the A14 remain closed and a major landslide at Sasso Marconi causes queues on the A1 as well. For today still red alert and schools closed in most of the municipalities affected. Nine victims of the flood: be a Forli; one, overwhelmed by a landslide, in Cesena, and a married couple in Ronta di Cesena, overwhelmed by the water, with the woman dragged by the flood for 20 km to Cesenatico. Canceled, on the weekend, the Imola F1 Grand Prix by decision of the organizers, while it should take place regularly tomorrow Bruce Springsteen concert in Ferrara. A CDM on the bad weather emergency is scheduled for Tuesday 23 May.
|7:00
|Emilia Romagna in the mud
|The floods devastated entire cities. There were 23 rivers flooded, 280 landslides and over 400 roads blocked. There are 41 municipalities affected by the floods and over 20 thousand displaced people mainly from the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna.
|7:08
|Even today red alert
|Even today red alert in Emilia Romagna, with schools closed between Cesena and Bologna. Orange in Lombardy, Marche and Tuscany. Yellow in Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio and Molise.
|7:25
|Evacuation order for some areas of Ravenna
|Immediate evacuation order to people and businesses in Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto and Roncalceci, due to the risk of flooding caused by the breaking of the Lamone between Reda and Fossolo. The Municipality of Ravenna informs people who cannot go to friends and relatives of the reception area set up at the Cinema City at the Classis Museum in Classe.
|8:00
|Flooded Lugo and the Cecilia Hospital of Cotignola
|Lugo flooded, the historic center under water. The Cecilia Hospital in Cotignola and the town of Conselice were also flooded.
|8:13
|Reopened sections of the A14
|Reopened the section between Rimini Nord and Cesena Nord towards Bologna and the section between Forlì and Cesena Nord towards Ancona
|8:27
|Landslide in the Sasso Marconi area with the motorway exit closed
|Landslide in the Sasso Marconi area with the motorway exit closed. There are 13/15 km of queue towards Florence
|9:27
|Two lanes of the A1 towards Florence reopened
|The diversion lane on the opposite carriageway, installed in the early hours of the morning, has been removed and traffic currently passes on two lanes towards Florence. In the stretch there are 15 km of queues towards Florence and 9 km towards Bologna. In order to reduce congestion at the Bologna hub, vehicles weighing over 7.5 tonnes traveling on the
A1 in the direction of Bologna will be necessarily diverted at Parma along the A15 Parma-La Spezia from which to continue along the A12 in the direction of Pisa and the A11 in the direction of Florence to then rejoin the A1. The same route is recommended for light vehicles heading from Milan to Florence/Rome.
|9:28
|A14, the section between Cesena Nord and Faenza remains closed
|Due to the flooding, the section between Cesena Nord and Faenza remains closed to traffic due to flooding. The recommended entrance towards Bologna is Faenza
|9:59
|The water also returns to the areas already flooded on 2 May
|The flooding due to the flooding of the canals, following the route of the Lamone to Boncellino, is spreading not only in the areas already affected on 2-3 May, but also in the towns of Bagnacavallo and Villanova. In particular, in Villanova the main problems are found in via Cocchi and via Aguta, but the water from the countryside is already reaching the centre.
|10:10
|Bonaccini: damages for billions, huge work
|“It will be damage of a few billion euros – is the calculation of the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini – the 30 million allocated by the Government are welcome, but here we are talking about a billion euros of damages only for the tragedy of 2 and 3 May, when in 36 hours the water of four months fell. Yesterday and the day before yesterday in 36 hours the water fell for six months. When it rains in two weeks like almost a year there is little to do. A phenomenon of this magnitude has never been seen in our country. To recover, therefore, enormous work will be needed – Bonaccini cashes in – there are hundreds of roads to restore, there is a need to compensate businesses and citizens affected, and then start again with activities “.
|10:14
|Street water in Cervia, Castel Bolognese without drinking water
|Flooding also in the city of Cervia (Ravenna). From the night the water arrived in the sea area, the salt pans area, Malva Nord. “Many areas of the city are flooded and others are flooding. Many streets in the city have been closed and others are difficult to pass on. People are advised to leave the house as little as possible.” In Castel Bolognese there is no drinking water, the mayor Luca Della Godenza writes: “Water distribution in progress in Via Biancanigo after the Bangella roundabout, present yourself with an empty container”. In Faenza, the Municipality instead confirms the drinking water
|10:20
|The Government: on Tuesday the state of calamity and the freeze on mortgages e
|At the extraordinary Council of Ministers on Tuesday 23 May “the state of calamity will be resolved” for the areas affected by the floods in Emilia Romagna and “the first interventions will be answered. The freeze on mortgages and tax collections has already been announced”. This was stated by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, on Radio too on Rai Radio 1