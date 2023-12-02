Dance Your Way to a Healthy Weight: The Role of Energy Balance and Nutrition

Dancing for a Healthy Lifestyle

By the Lic. in Nutrition, Delfina Pintos.- The best option to have a healthy weight is to achieve a balance between the calories ingested and those expended through daily physical activity. This is called energy balance, which can be positive (when more calories are ingested than those expended), negative (when fewer calories are ingested than those expended) or neutral (when the same calories are consumed as expended throughout the day).

To have a good energy balance, you must burn calories while maintaining the principles of proper nutrition and increasing physical activity to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

Dancing as a physical activity has no age limit and provides multiple benefits for the respiratory and vascular system. It also corrects posture, strengthens muscles, enhances coordination, improves mood, and more. Opening up to dance is introducing yourself to experience life in a full and vital way. Every woman and man should allow themselves, beyond their conditions, to release their “inner dancer” and know the joy of living through dance. Dancing can be the most powerful and efficient medicine to heal and revitalize yourself in all aspects.

The number of calories burned in an hour of dancing varies from person to person depending on age, height, weight, intensity, and diet. Although dancing uses energy and burns calories, to achieve a negative energy balance, you must eat accordingly. Food is the body’s source of energy. If you do not maintain a balanced diet, you will hardly have the energy necessary to carry out any type of daily activity. For its part, the body’s fuel before training and post training, for recovery, is carbohydrates. When choosing them, you should opt for those of natural origin and rich in fiber such as whole grains, legumes, and starchy vegetables. The nutrient that will be responsible for regenerating tissues and, therefore, increasing resistance during activity, are proteins, the most complete source of which are eggs, skim dairy products, and lean meats. Therefore, it is essential that both nutrients are included in pre- and post-exercise meals for better performance, resistance, and muscle regeneration.

Whether you eat breakfast before or after training, it is essential to incorporate proteins and carbohydrates to increase energy and resistance levels when consumed prior to exercise, as well as to replenish deposits and collaborate in tissue repair when consumed post exercise. In this first meal of the day, the most important thing is to achieve combinations that keep insulin at bay to use fat as a source of energy. Some examples of breakfast can be coffee with nuts and fruit or whole wheat bread with cheese or egg and fruit.

In the afternoon, a drop in serotonin (commonly known as the “happiness hormone”) naturally occurs. The precursor of serotonin is tryptophan, an amino acid present in the carbohydrate source foods mentioned above. Due to the decrease in this hormone, it is common to feel a greater desire for sweet foods in the afternoon. Some healthy suggestions to provide this amino acid and calm this need may be yogurt with granola, a healthy flour pancake, a smoothie with homemade cookies, or an infusion with homemade pudding.

In conclusion, incorporating dancing into your regular physical activity routine can provide both physical and mental health benefits. When combined with a balanced diet, it can help achieve a negative energy balance and contribute to overall well-being.

