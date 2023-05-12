Dandelion blossoms are used in the kitchen!

You have fresh dandelions from the garden and are just wondering what to do with them? Use the flowers for the next three easy dandelion recipes and make your own dandelion honey, dandelion jelly or dandelion tea.

Dandelion Recipes: What are the effects of the medicinal herb and can you eat it?

In naturopathy, dandelion has long been known as a medicinal herb. It supports the functions of the gastrointestinal system and important organs such as the kidneys and liver. However, its effect is not limited to digestion. Because dandelion stimulates the metabolism in the body and thus helps to burn fat. Almost all parts of the plant are edible, although the flowers are generally used for honey, syrup or tea, the leaves are fresh in salads and juice is squeezed from the roots. Only allergy sufferers who are sensitive to composite flowers should avoid dandelion. However, stems and roots are poisonous in large quantities and inedible even in small quantities.

Personally, I’ve only made sweets with dandelion so far – jelly and honey are already on my agenda for May, last year I also prepared the tea and I’m fascinated by the taste. Of course, it all comes down to personal preference, because a friend of mine regularly puts the tart leaves of the plant in her salad. She only plucks the fresh, young leaves and I prefer to use the fresh yellow flowers.

You should also be careful when using it and only use plants that have not come into contact with pesticides or organic weed killers. Personally, I don’t take any plants that grow at the edge of the garden and I always make sure that the neighbor’s cat doesn’t find its way into my little green oasis. I would also not use plants that grow close to roads.

Dandelion honey recipe without sugar

The dandelion honey is actually the vegan alternative to honey. The super delicious syrup is made exclusively from plants and looks confusingly similar to real honey. For the right thick consistency, add orange juice and lemon to the saucepan. Instead of sugar, I sweeten it with apple syrup. Whether as a spread or with pancakes: I always have dandelion honey on the table in May.

Make dandelion jelly yourself: the best recipe

Dandelion jelly is healthy, delicious and has a refreshing fruity note. My favorite recipe is made with orange juice and is great for the transition between spring and summer. The most important thing in this recipe is the consistency: the jelly should simmer until it thickens. It will still thicken after cooking, so take good care of it and keep testing. It is also important to stir the jelly occasionally.

Make your own dandelion tea to lose weight

You can also make a delicious dandelion tea yourself from the flowers of the wild herb. It’s the perfect miracle drink to help you lose weight. The tea can be varied as desired – for example with fresh berries, mint leaves or green tea and can be sweetened with dandelion honey. In May you can prepare it from fresh flowers, from June you can dry the flowers.