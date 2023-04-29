Dandelions in the lawn, what can you do? These DIY sprays will help!

When it comes to rampant weeds in the lawn, the hobby gardener usually thinks of dandelions. Hardly any other wild plant spreads so quickly in the home garden and crowds out the grass. Stubborn and very difficult to fight – that’s how the plant can be described. With a few homemade sprays and a little patience, however, you can solve the problem. We explain how to proceed.

What to do against a lot of dandelions in the lawn? Injectables with alcohol

Dandelions are not a welcome guest in the home garden. A few wild plants give the outdoor area a country house charm and can be used to make jam, syrup or even honey. But if the weeds spread quickly, take away the nutrients from flowers or grasses and practically displace them, then it gets annoying. The dandelion in the lawn is particularly difficult to fight.

In this case, a solution of alcohol and water can help. You have to spray the plants directly with it. The spray draws water from the leaves – they wilt, the seeds rot and the whole plant dies. Pour 2 teaspoons of white spirit and 15 ounces of water into a spray bottle and spray all the dandelion plants you see. Check them after 6 hours and check if they have been received. If the plants are not yellowed, then a second treatment is necessary.

The spray with alcohol should only be used if you have only discovered a few plants in the lawn. If the dandelion has spread over a large area, you can try another home remedy.

What helps against dandelions in the lawn? Spray with potash soap

Solutions with potash soap are also used in the home garden as a contact agent against pests and weeds. Use pure soap, without additives and with a pH below 10. The ordinary soft soap that you use every day at home is not suitable.

Fill a garden sprayer with 10 liters of hot water and add about 200 g of potash soap to the water. Mix well until the soap dissolves and then spray directly onto the plants.

Home remedies for dandelion: nettle manure

Nettle manure is another good way to fight dandelions in the lawn. It makes the soil more alkaline, which wild plants don’t like. It can no longer absorb the nutrients from the soil and is pushed out by the grasses. Incidentally, you can also achieve a similar effect with dead nettle or garden lime. To do this, simply pluck 500 g of stinging nettles and put them in a bucket. Pour over 5 liters of water. Place the bucket in the sun and leave covered for 14 days. Mix the finished nettle manure with water in a ratio of 1 to 1 and fill it in the garden sprayer.

Spray against weeds: Hot rice water and potash soap

Individual dandelion plants can be fought with a solution of hot rice water and potash soap. To do this, simply boil rice, then strain the water and add about 50g of Kali soap to the water. Pour into a spray bottle while still hot, even boiling, and then spray directly onto the weeds. The hot water burns the seeds, leaves and shoots – i.e. all parts of the plant above ground. Rice water contains starch, which also clogs the plant pores. The pores of the dandelion are on the lower side of the leaf. You should therefore spray the plant from all sides as much as possible. However, you should not use the spray on the entire lawn area, otherwise you can also damage the grass.

Can you permanently remove dandelions from the lawn?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to permanently remove the dandelion. The respective plants may be fought – but seeds get into the garden and on the lawn again and again. For example, from the neighbors’ property, or you bring the seeds with your shoes. Insects and animals can also contribute to the spread of weeds. Therefore, you should never rely on a one-off treatment. It’s better to keep checking the lawn for dandelions and destroying weeds as soon as possible.

Vinegar and salt against weeds in the lawn?

Vinegar and salt can successfully control weeds. Nevertheless, we advise against it. The two home remedies can not only destroy the dandelions, but also the grasses. In addition, they are often washed away with rain and watering into the lower layer of soilb. From there they can get into the underwater or they stay there and destroy the bottom life. Hardly any plant can survive in a soil with a high salt content, so that the lawn becomes a desert in the end. If no home remedy helps, then the tried and tested method is available – removing weeds mechanically.